LeBron James delivers a breakdown of two-for-one actions with stunning veracity

The first episode of LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James and former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick’s new podcast “Mind the Game” dropped on Tuesday. The two discussed what makes a great basketball player, and along the way, they delved into a conversation about the value of two-for-one scoring opportunities.

In the modern-day offense-heavy NBA, it has become common for teams to try to maximize their offensive possessions. As a result, players often take shots early in the shot clock toward the end of quarters.

They do so to try and get their teams another chance to score before the end-of-quarter buzzer. This allows their squads to get two shot attempts in around a 30-second span, while the other team gets one.

However, this tactic often results in players taking rushed deep 3-pointers and other contested shots. According to James, it has become one of his biggest pet peeves.

“I’mma tell you what kills me. The two-for-one shot at the end of quarters,” James said.

The four-time MVP highlighted how players should consider the context of games before rushing for two-for-one opportunities.

“I understand why the two-for-one is important. Obviously, it's numbers, you get two possessions, the other team gets one possession. In theory, it’s a free shot,” James said.

“But what people sometimes don’t account for [is] the four to five possessions before that. Are we on a run? Are we on a heater? Have we got a good shot in the last two-and-a-half minutes?”

LeBron James noted that if a team is struggling, its main focus should be getting quality shots rather than shooting a high quantity of shots. According to the 20-time All-Star, getting good looks to end quarters is often the difference maker in close games.

“If we haven’t gotten a great shot in two-and-a-half [to] three minutes and we’ve been turning the ball over, why am I just gonna dribble down and shoot a 40-footer with 33 [seconds] on the clock? Why not get a great look?” James said.

“Cause that great look at the end of the third, even if we get one shot, may give us momentum going into the fourth quarter.”

JJ Redick agrees with LeBron James that two-for-one opportunities hinder the quality of games

As for JJ Redick’s thoughts on two-for-one opportunities, he concurred with LeBron James. Redick highlighted how he has long shared the feeling that the quality of teams’ shots should trump the quantity.

He also noted that teams’ poor shot selection has become more glaring to him since he transitioned to being a broadcaster.

“You know, it’s interesting because I do think it f**ks with the quality of the game,” Redick said. “As a player, I felt that. As a broadcaster now, you have such a good feel as an outside observer. ... You’re right. Why are you gonna just jack up a 35-footer?”

Redick added that if teams play sound fundamental two-way basketball to close quarters, the result will be the same as a successful two-for-one.

“Just go to the pick-and-roll, rely on your defense and now, boom, you go into the half with essentially the same momentum you would have if you get the two-for-one,” Redick said.

It remains to be seen if James and Redick’s discussion will influence the strategies of NBA coaches and players. However, two of the league’s brightest basketball minds criticizing a common strategy should be enough to make players think twice before taking forced two-for-one shots.

