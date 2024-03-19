"Not bad at all my friend" - LeBron James approves of Novak Djokovic's long-range three-pointer at Los Angeles Lakers Stadium

LeBron James recently commended Novak Djokovic for a remarkable long-range three-pointer he made after attending a game at the Los Angeles Lakers Stadium.

Djokovic's 2024 season got off to a rocky start. He kicked off the season at the Australian Open, reaching the semifinals. However, his hopes of claiming his 11th Melbourne Slam and 25th Grand Slam title were dashed by eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the last four.

The World No. 1 then participated in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after a five-year absence. However, he suffered an unexpected defeat (6-4, 3-6, 6-3) in the third round at the hands of Italian lucky loser Luca Nardi.

Following this setback, Novak Djokovic decided to withdraw from the Miami Open, a tournament he has previously won six times. The reason the Serb gave for his abrupt withdrawal was that he needed to find a balance between his 'personal and professional schedules'.

Taking a break from tennis, Djokovic attended the game between the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, March 17. The Warriors emerged victorious with a score of 128-121.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion later took to social media to share a video of himself showing off his long-range three-pointer shot, followed by a celebration mimicking LeBron James' signature move. The 36-year-old even tagged James in the video, asking his opinion on his shot.

"Not too bad ha? 😜 👑 @kingjames," he captioned his Instagram post.

LeBron James responded to the video, praising the World No. 1 for his shot, stating that it was 'not bad at all.'

"Hahahahaha!!!! Not bad at all my friend!! Right on point 😁 😁 😁 ," James commented.

Screengrab of LeBron James' comment under the Serb's post

"Novak Djokovic has really taken an interest in this" - Journalist hints at Serb organizing a tennis All-Star event in 2025

Australian Open 2024

During a recent episode of the Served with Andy Roddick podcast, tennis journalist Jon Wertheim hinted at the possibility of Novak Djokovic organizing a tennis All-Star event in 2025, similar to the NBA All-Star game.

Wertheim said that the Serb, who is a big basketball fan, has expressed genuine interest in putting together this event. The event is expected to take place in California just before the Indian Wells Masters tournament.

"Everybody wants a tennis All-Star game right? We have a skills competition, men, women, everything to celebrate our sport. Well, you know what a really good time to do that might be? Right before Indian Wells. Everybody's happy, they come to Southern California," he said (at 24:15).

Wertheim also revealed that Djokovic has already created a logo for the event, suggesting that preparations for the All-Star event are well underway and could potentially kick off in 2025.

"And I've heard that Novak has really taken an interest in this. This is not just, 'Hey we should have an All-Star game.' There is a logo somebody showed me, they're looking for venues. This would be in Los Angeles," he added.

