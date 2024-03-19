"That little light-skinned f*cker": LeBron James credits Steph Curry for introducing 'no leads are safe' narrative in the NBA

LeBron James has seen firsthand what Steph Curry can do with a basketball. During James’ last couple of years in Cleveland, he led the Cavaliers to four straight championship rounds against Curry’s Warriors. The four-time MVP emerged a winner just once in four meetings with those dynastic Dubs teams.

James has showered Curry with praise since their epic rivalry from 2015 to 2018. The LA Lakers superstar once said that “Chef Curry” is the one player he would want to play with in the NBA. Considering the talent in the league today, it only shows how much “King James” appreciates the Warriors icon’s basketball abilities.

LeBron James wasn’t done giving Steph Curry his flowers. In an episode of Mind the Game Pod with former NBA player JJ Redick, James had this to say about the two-time MVP’s impact on the league:

(30:09 mark)

“I believe in ‘08, ‘09, or whatever that little light-skinned f**ker came in the league that’s in Golden State? He changed that whole narrative. … He single-handedly changed the ‘No lead is safe.’ It’s like [Kansas City Chiefs quarterback] Pat Mahomes right now.”

Redick asked LeBron James why teams rarely allow second-stringers to come into the game with one team leading by about 17 points or more. "King James" got the perfect response with his answer. Coaches have had to adjust the way they plan games because of Curry's influence.

A barrage of 3-pointers can easily reverse the momentum of a game at any given moment. Curry’s trademark flurries from behind the arc have spawned copycats who will aggressively try to replicate the deadliest shooter’s success.

LeBron James names Steph Curry and Allen Iverson as the most influential players in NBA history

LeBron James did not just stop with Steph Curry changing how the game is played. He went as far as to liken Curry’s influence to that of the legendary Allen Iverson.

(31:06 mark)

"When it comes to influence since I've been watching the game? ... We obviously know what Mike [Jordan] did for the game. Steph [Curry] and Allen Iverson are the two biggest influential guys in our game since I've been watching it.

"They were just so relatable and kids felt that they could be them."

James noted how Iverson ushered the wearing of arm sleeves and how players wanted to drive strong to the basket. The NBA's all-time points leader added that Curry is in the same league as "AI" in a different way. Curry's ability "to shoot over the Empire State Building" drastically impacted how basketball has been played, according to James.

Last season, the LA Lakers sent the Golden State Warriors to an early vacation. This season, the two teams could meet again in the play-in tournament to determine who punches a ticket to the playoffs. LeBron James and his teammates will have their eyes trained on Steph Curry if they square off against the Dubs.

"King James" is highly-appreciative of Curry's incredible skills. He just doesn't want his rival ruining his hopes of getting another shot an an NBA championship.