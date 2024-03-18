James Harden gets ripped by NBA Twitter for abysmal 9-point outing in blowout loss to Hawks

James Harden had an abysmal display on Sunday in the LA Clippers' blowout loss to the Atlanta Hawks at the Crypto.com Arena. Harden returned from a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury. However, he did not look like himself after going scoreless in the first three quarters.

The former MVP didn't score his first points until the 11:01 mark of the fourth quarter. It was an easy layup that cut the Hawks' lead to 27 points. The Clippers put up a better fight in the fourth period but it was just too little too late. They lost the game 110-93 as Atlanta snapped their three-game losing streak.

Harden finished with nine points, all of which were scored in the final period. He also had six rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes of action. He went 3-for-10 from the field, including 2-for-5 from beyond the arc. The Clippers are still fourth in the West, but the loss meant the New Orleans Pelicans are getting closer.

NBA fans on social media were very critical of James Harden, who was supposed to help the LA Clippers get their groove back. The Clippers have been inconsistent since the All-Star break, which is not a good sign heading into the final stretch of the season.

One fan joked that Harden is already in playoff form, which meant that the Clippers are going to lose more games.

This fan had the same thought:

"Playoff James Harden is making an early appearance this year?"

Another fan went off on the Clippers, not just Harden:

"Clippers have the entire a** on display against the Hawks, cheeks flapping in the wind like they're entertaining James Harden at the club."

However, the most entertaining part is the memes made by fans:

James Harden moves up in the NBA all-time scoring list

James Harden is now in the Top 20 of the all-time scoring leaders in NBA history.

James Harden needed eight points on Sunday to pass Vince Carter in the NBA's all-time scoring list. Harden had zero points in the first three quarters and would probably pass Carter in their next game. However, it seemed like the lefty superstar wanted the Top 20 spot.

Harden scored nine points in the fourth quarter to move into the 20th spot in the NBA's all-time scoring list. It's another amazing achievement for the former MVP and one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history. Next on the list is Kevin Garnett but Harden will need 342 points.

