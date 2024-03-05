Paul George reveals turning down Nicki Minaj's proposal to cameo in music video: "It was a scheduling conflict"

Paul George and the LA Clippers are in pursuit of a championship, however the NBA star recently found himself receiving an offer to appear in a music video. The nine-time All-Star recently indicated that he was offered the opportunity to appear in a music video for pop artist Nicki Minaj. Despite the massive opportunity, Paul George turned the offer down.

Although details as to the situation, such as what song the music video was for, George opened up about the situation this week. As he indicated during a recent episode of his Podcast P show, the Clippers star dished on the situation.

While he explained that Nicki Minaj is one of the biggest artists of his lifetime, and not just one of the biggest female stars, he simply couldn't accept. As he indicated, it all came down to a scheduling conflict, however, he also joked that after sharing a quick glance with his wife, he knew he couldn't accept.

“You know what’s funny, this was maybe like a year or two ago, Nicki Minaj reached out for me to be in her music video. I looked at Daniela, Daniela looked at me, ay, I ain’t going to be able to do it. I’m playing she was excited about the opportunity too but I declined. I think at the time it was just scheduling conflict."

"It would've been dope. It's Nicki Minaj, one of the biggest female artists -- not even just female, biggest artists of our lifetime!"

Comments about Nicki Minaj haven't overshadowed concern for Paul George's injury

Since returning from the All-Star break, there has been concern regarding Paul George's status. After missing two straight games with a knee injury, there was serious concern over his status with the postseason in sight.

In recent years, both he and Kawhi Leonard have dealt with a slew of injuries that have prevented the team from reaching their full potential. Given that, it's no surprise that fans were concerned regarding the knee injury that kept Paul George out of back-to-back games recently.

As Adrian Wojnarowski indicated in late February, however, George's knee injury wasn't nearly as serious as many feared. Since missing two games at the end of February, the longtime star has bounced back in a big way.

Over the course of the three games he's played since returning, George has returned to form, helping the Clippers remain one of the best teams in the league. Although the team has also dealt with an injury to Russell Westbrook, they sit in fourth place in the Western Conference, 3.5 games ahead of fifth place.

With the postseason in sight, George and the Clippers find themselves in a position to avoid the play-in tournament. Given that, many are optimistic that this could be George and the Clippers' year to make a statement.