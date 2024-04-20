Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest on reigning NBA MVP's status for Game 1 (April 20)

Joel Embiid is questionable for Saturday's Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks. Embiid, who returned on Apr. 2 after missing over two months of action with a left knee injury, is expected to play, though. He has carried a questionable status since returning but missed only two games.

The reigning NBA MVP was in action in Wednesday's play-in tournament matchup against the Heat. He led the Sixers to a 105-104 win, behind his 23 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, handing the team the seventh seed in the 2024 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference bracket.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid is listed on the Sixers' injury report, citing left knee injury recovery. Embiid also survived a re-aggravation scare during the Sixers' 125-113 win against the Orlando Magic on Apr. 12. He landed awkwardly on his injured knee on a putback attempt before grimacing in pain as he held the injured area.

He immediately asked to exit the game. However, Embiid returned in the second half and finished the game, tallying 32 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, shooting 10-of-23, including 4-of-7 from the 3-point range.

Joel Embiid stats vs. New York Knicks

Embiid has appeared in 19 games against the Knicks, averaging 25.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 46.2% shooting. He has been on the winning side 15 times against the Sixers' conference rivals.

Embiid played only once against the Knicks this season, on Jan. 5. He had 30 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks on 10-of-23 shooting, but Philadelphia lost 128-92.

Embiid's recent form has been tremendous against the Knicks, though. The reigning NBA MVP has had a 30-point outing in his last four consecutive matchups against New York.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Game 1?

ESPN will broadcast the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks game nationally. NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG Network will provide local coverage. Fans outside the US can watch the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 6:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks' home floor.

The Knicks open the series as the favorites to win despite Julius Randle's absence. The homecourt advantage and a 3-1 season series win favor New York's chances of taking Game 1.

