Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Injury Reports for April 20 | 2024 NBA Playoffs, Game 1  

The Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks clash in the 2024 NBA Playoffs 2 vs. 7 seed Game 1 contest on Saturday at MSG. The 76ers and Knicks faced off four times in the regular season, with New York claiming the season series 3-1. However, Joel Embiid was available only for one game, which was a losing cause.

The Knicks' physicality and offensive movement helped them outplay the Sixers in those battles. Nevertheless, the playoffs will see both teams maintain the intensity. It will be a close contest every time the teams take to the floor, but Philly holds the upper hand, with Julius Randle sidelined.

If Jalen Brunson's MVP-caliber form carries into the playoffs, the Sixers, even with Joel Embiid, might struggle to limit Tim Thibodeau's team again, especially with the MSG crowd's roaring support.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Game 1 Injury Reports for Apr. 20

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

The 76ers begin their 2024 NBA playoffs run with three injuries. De'Anthony Melton and Robert Covington are sidelined, while Joel Embiid is questionable for Game 1. Melton has a back injury, while Covington has a right knee issue. Embiid is on the injury report, citing recovery for his surgically repaired left knee.

Player Status Injury Robert Covington Out Right knee bone bruise Joel Embiid Questionable Left knee injury recovery De'Anthony Melton Out Back injury recovery

New York Knicks injury report

Julius Randle is the only player out injured for the New York Knicks. He's expected to miss the rest of the 2024 NBA Playoffs after opting to undergo surgery to recover from a shoulder dislocation.

Player Status Injury Julius Randle Out Shoulder surgery

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks last game recap

The Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks last met on Mar. 12 at the MSG. The Knicks won 106-79, with Joel Embiid and Julius Randle ruled out. Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart each bagged 20 points, while the latter had a triple-double with 19 rebounds and 10 assists. Brunson, meanwhile, added four rebounds and nine assists.

The Sixers had no answers for the Knicks' defense without Embiid. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tyrese Maxey scored 19 and 17 points, respectively. Paul Reed (14) was the only other player to cross the 10-point mark. Philadelphia had an off night from the get-go after a 14-point first quarter.

The Sixers will be favored to win with Joel Embiid on the floor. New York may not have an answer for the reigning MVP. He has had four consecutive 30-point outings against the Knicks in his past four meetings with them.

