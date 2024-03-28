Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Latest on former All-Star's status (March 28)

Zion Williamson will play on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The former All-Star is not on the New Orleans Pelicans' injury report. Williamson has been healthy this year, playing 61 out of 72 games. He's matched his career high for games played in a year and will surpass that mark against the Bucks.

The health factor has allowed the Pelicans to thrive this season and possibly enter the playoffs with a homecourt seeding. New Orleans is fifth in the standings with a 44-28 record behind Williamson's 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists (career-high), shooting 58.6%.

The Pelicans enter Thursday's game behind a 2-2 run and a loss and will look to bounce back against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Zion Williamson?

Williamson's 2023-24 NBA season injuries have all been related to his foot. The ailment hasn't bothered him since Feb. 26. Williamson's last absence came against the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 10. He's played in 19 consecutive games since then. The Pelicans are 7-4 in the former No. 1 pick's absence.

Zion Williamson stats vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Williamson has averaged 23.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg and 5.4 apg in five outings against the Bucks. He's been on the winning side just once against the Eastern Conference contenders.

Williamson was one of the rare bright spots for the Pelicans in their previous matchup with the Bucks. He had 23 points on 57.1% shooting in a 141-117 loss on Jan. 27.

Williamson and the Pelicans have been in much better form and momentum than they were back then. New Orleans has been one of the hottest teams in the league since February, posting a 17-7 record. Williamson has missed only one game in that span, averaging 24/6/6 on 58.0% shooting.

Expand Tweet

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

NBA TV will broadcast the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks game. Local TV operators Bally Sports New Orleans and Bally Sports Wisconsin will also provide coverage. Fans outside the US can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET at Fiserv Forum, the Bucks' homecourt.

Milwaukee enters the game as the favorite. The Pelicans are missing Brandon Ingram because of a knee injury, which hinders their chance at tying the season series against the Bucks.

Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum will be the marquee players in action for New Orleans, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will lead the Bucks' charge.