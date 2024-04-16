New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA play-in game: Top 10 player prop markets available

On Tuesday night, the LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans will battle in an NBA play-in game. The winner of this matchup will lock in the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

For the second time this year, the Lakers and Pelicans find themselves in a high-level situation. Back in December, they faced off in the semifinals of the in-season tournament. LA went on to win in dominant fashion by a final score of 133-89.

With the Lakers having more NBA play-in experience, many are picking them as the favorite to come away victorious. Before the action gets underway, here are some of the top prop bets on the market.

Top Lakers vs Pelicans NBA play-in prop bets:

1) LeBron James over 26.5 points

With the NBA play-in being essentially a one-off game, LeBron James is a player to zero in on with prop bets. The 20-time All-Star is sure to bust out all the stops to get the LA Lakers in the seventh seed.

26.5 points is slightly over his average for this season but not by much. Since he'll likely play big minutes, this is a mark he's very likely to reach.

2) D'Angelo Russell over 16.5 points

After being in trade rumors the first half of the season, D'Angelo Russell has kicked it into high gear in recent months. He's had multiple notbale performances in big games, and the NBA play-in is another opportunity to do so. Russell finished the regular season averaging 18.0 PPG.

3) Zion Williamson over 24.5 points

If there is one player with a lot to prove in this NBA play-in matchup, it's Zion Williamson. The All-Star forward caught a lot of heat for his efforts in the in-season tournament. Now, he has an opportunity to get some revenge on a big stage.

4) Austin Reaves over 2.5 made threes

In this game, LeBron and Anthony Davis are going to garner a lot of attention from the Pelicans' defense. Due to the gravity the two stars draw, it creates opportunities for others to get good looks.

Austin Reaves shot 37% from three on five attempts a game this season. If New Orleans collapses on LeBron and AD, it should generate wide-open looks for the young guard.

5) LeBron James over 1.5 made threes

As he has gotten older, LeBron has had to change his game some. This year, he had the best three-point shooting season of his career. Knocking down 41% of his attempts, the Lakers star is sure to let it fly from beyond the arc.

6) Trey Murphy III over 2.5 threes

With Brandon Ingram sidelined in the final weeks of the year, Trey Murphy was a player who stepped up for the Pelicans. Even though the All-Star forward is back now, he's still a threat on the offensive end. Murphy is sure to be one of Zion's top kick-out options when attacking the basket.

7) D'Angelo Russell over 5.5 assists

When LeBron isn't running the offense, Russell will likely be the guard with the ball in his hands. Seeing that he averaged over six assists a game in the regular season, this line seems reasonable for the former All-Star.

8) LeBron James over 8.5 assists

Coming off a 17-assist outing to finish the regular season, LeBron is more than capable of having a strong playmaking performance. In this NBA play-in matchup, he is sure to utilize the two-man game with AD. Seeing that he'll be setting the table for the Lakers, this assist total is in the range of possibility.

9) Herb Jones over 1.5 steals

As the Pelicans' top perimeter defender, Herb Jones is going to see big minutes in the NBA play-in. Due to his versatility, he'll likely guard multiple players during this matchup. With his speed and length, Jones can wreak havoc in the passing lanes and come up with some easy steals.

10 Anthony Davis over 12.5 rebounds

Along with playing his most games in a season ever, Davis also posted a career-high in rebounds (12.6). Even though he has a tough center matchup ahead of him, the All-Star center is going to be a force on the glass on both ends.

