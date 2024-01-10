Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (January 10): Are Joel Embiid and Robert Covington available?

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to get back on the winning track after two straight losses against the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz. The Sixers played without Joel Embiid in their last game, but is he available on Wednesday night? Let's look at the Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report for January 10.

According to Philadelphia 76ers' latest injury update, there are two players listed as out and one player tagged as questionable. Joel Embiid will remain out due to left knee swelling, while Robert Covington is dealing with the same injury. De'Anthony Melton is questionable with a lumbar spine soreness.

Embiid will miss his second straight game because of a swollen knee. He previously missed four games with a sprained ankle at the end of December. It's an important stretch for the Sixers given that the Milwaukee Bucks have overtaken them in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.

Joel Embiid has been relatively healthy for the Philadelphia 76ers and was playing better than his MVP campaign last season. Embiid is one of the favorites to win the award this season along with Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Embiid is averaging 34.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. He has a huge chance to win back-to-back MVP awards, but he will need to stay healthy.

The NBA imposed a new rule on awards with players required to appear in at least 65 games to qualify. He has already missed eight games this season and will miss his ninth on Wednesday. The Sixers and Embiid will have to decide whether it's more important for him to stay healthy for an NBA Finals run or healthy to win an individual award.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks game preview

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Atlanta Hawks for the third time this season on Wednesday night. The Sixers have won the first two games against the Hawks, winning 126-116 in Atlanta on Nov. 17, 2023, and 125-114 at home on Dec. 8, 2023.

It was the fifth straight win for the Sixers against the Hawks and the eighth one in the last 10 games. The Sixers are also ahead 203-193 in the all-time head-to-head matchup that started way back on Nov. 17, 1949.

The Sixers have a tough task in hand with Joel Embiid out due to injury. They are just 2-6 this season without the reigning MVP. Tyrese Maxey will have to carry the load, while players such as Kelly Oubre Jr., Marcus Morris Sr. and Nicolas Batum.

