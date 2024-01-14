"Stop hiring emotional a** weak Beta refs" - NBA fans slam referees for DeAndre Jordan's unnecessary ejection

Fans weren't happy when DeAndre Jordan was ejected from their game against the Indiana Pacers after receiving a technical foul. Jordan was called for a moving screen and the veteran center disagreed with the call and complained to the official who blew his whistle.

Jordan quickly went after the official to complain. Initially, the official was ignoring the Denver Nuggets center, but he had enough of being berated verbally. The referee blew his whistle and called a technical foul against the one-time All-Star, which further maddened the center.

Watch the sequence below to see how Jordan was ejected from the game.

The commentators argued that the call may be an illegal screen, but all 30 teams in the NBA execute their offense similarly. After Jordan was ejected, fans in the arena started to chant, "Refs you suck!" But they aren't the only fans dissatisfied with the call as fans on X criticized the officials for the unnecessary ejection.

Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Fans have always been critical of the officials, but more and more people have gone out to call them out. There have been a few questionable calls this season and Jordan's ejection is one of them.

How has DeAndre Jordan played this season?

DeAndre Jordan is regarded as the ultimate veteran teammate by most of the players he's played with. Jordan's cool and calm composure has helped the team focus on the goal at hand. Which is why seeing him get ejected from the game for complaining is usually an odd occurrence.

This season, he's done a spectacular job as the team's center for the second unit. Jordan's minutes are down this season, from 15 minutes during their championship season to 13.4 for this year's campaign. Still, he's focused and has similarly impacted the team.

Through 17 games this season, Jordan has averaged 5.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and an assist. The three-time All-NBA center has started one game this year and made the most of his chances. During the game where he started over reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, he had 21 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists.

What's impressive about his rebounding is that he had three offensive rebounds that night against the LA Clippers.

Jordan has continued to be the team's veteran voice. Thanks to him, the Nuggets were able to win the title last season and overcome their opponents. He may not put up a significant amount of points, but the two-time All-Defensive big man brings an encouraging energy to the team.

