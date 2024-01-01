"Can still do that, right?": DeAndre Jordan hilariously confused about doing barking celebration for Aaron Gordon after dog bite injury

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon returned to practice on Sunday following his Christmas Day dog-biting incident, leading to a questionable celebration from teammate DeAndre Jordan.

Gordon suffered lacerations to his face and right shooting hand after his family dog bit him on Christmas. His injuries required him to receive 21 stitches.

Following the incident, Denver announced that Gordon was “in good condition” but would be away from the team. Additionally, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there was “no concrete timeline for his return.” However, Wojnarowski added that the Nuggets were “optimistic” that his absence would be “short-term.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That appears to be the case, as after being sidelined just two games, the 28-year-old forward has already rejoined his team. Upon his return to practice, the Nuggets welcomed Gordon back, including Jordan, who celebrated with barking sounds.

Per Nuggets reporter Katy Winge, it has long been custom for Denver players to bark for Gordon’s success. However, the veteran big man had to ensure that it wasn’t too soon to bust out the celebration again.

“We can still do that, right?” Jordan said as he laughed while embracing Gordon.

Gordon appeared to be more than okay with the joke, as he laughed along with the rest of his teammates and coaches.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "A kid walked up and I bodied him": Aaron Gordon recalls hilarious celebration scenes after Nuggets' championship win vs Miami

Aaron Gordon listed as questionable for Monday’s matchup against Hornets

After practicing on Sunday, Aaron Gordon is listed as questionable for Monday’s home matchup against the Charlotte Hornets (7-23). However, according to Gordon, he is ready to play.

During a recent interview with The Denver Post, the NBA champion touched on his dog-biting incident. He highlighted his passion for dogs, as well as his need for better dog training, before adding that he is back to full strength.

“I love dogs. I grew up with dogs my whole life,” Gordon said.

“But because we're on the road so much, my dad's taking care of him, so I can't really train him how I need him to be. ... But I feel good. Everything is fine.”

The Nuggets are coming off a 119-93 blowout home loss to the OKC Thunder (22-9) on Friday. So, the two-way forward’s return will certainly be a welcome addition to the lineup.

Through 28 games, Gordon is averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals. 0.6 blocks and 0.5 3-pointers per game on 52.5% shooting.

Denver (23-11) is 5-1 without Gordon and 18-10 with him.