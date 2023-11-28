"A kid walked up and I bodied him": Aaron Gordon recalls hilarious celebration scenes after Nuggets' championship win vs Miami

Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets had plenty of reasons to celebrate this offseason. The team won their first title in franchise history, and they celebrated accordingly. Coach Mike Malone famously went all out during the parade with his boisterous celebrations. However, Gordon had a different memorable moment.

After the Nuggets clinched the title, the team celebrated in the locker room for hours. When he was on his way home, Gordon got out of his car to celebrate with fans in the streets of Denver. He told his teammate, Michael Porter Jr., on his podcast about an unfortunate yet hilarious moment with a young fan.

“A kid walked up and I bodied him,” Gordon said. “I kicked a little kid over. I felt bad. He looked up at me and his eyes started tearing up. I picked him up and was like, ‘where are your parents?’ and kept it moving. It was nuts.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gordon said it did not take long for fans to swarm him and his crew once he was recognized. The brush up with the young fan occurred during the swarm.

Gordon said the onrush continued, but he was luckily picked up by a media team as things were getting hectic. They escorted him to the lounge where the team was meeting.

Porter Jr. was not surprised by Gordon jumping in with the crowd. He called his teammate a “man of the people."

Videos of Gordon quickly went viral online. Fireworks were seen and heard in the background. Gordon was seen shirtless, still wearing his game-worn shorts and shoes, jumping in the mob of fans.

Expand Tweet

Aaron Gordon’s injury status

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon missed Monday’s win against the LA Clippers. He was listed as a game-time decision before being ruled out.

Gordon was designated with a heel injury and has been out since Friday. He also missed the Nuggets' win against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

His status has not yet been updated for the Nuggets' game on Wednesday. Denver plays the Houston Rockets at home, and Gordon could be reactivated if deemed healthy.

Denver is 0-2 against Houston this season, with Gordon struggling in both games.

In the second game against Houston, Gordon may have been battling his heel injury as he went 0-for-12 and mustered just two points from the line. He played a full 39 minutes.

In the first matchup between the Western conference foes, Aaron Gordon scored 16 points in 39 minutes on 6-of-10 shooting.