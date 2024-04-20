"We don’t give a f**k" - NBA fans torn on Knicks as front-runners against 76ers in 1st round of Playoffs

The New York Knicks are set to play the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. ESPN reporters have picked the Knicks to advance to the next round, but fan opinions differ. The Knickerbockers had an amazing 2023-24 season, finishing second in the East standings.

However, the team they're up against in the first round isn't an easy foe. The Sixers still have the reigning league MVP, Joel Embiid. Coming off a prolonged absence due to injury, the heroics of Embiid have helped Philly secure the seventh spot in the standings.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Based on the expert's picks, fan's reactions vary. Here are some of what the fans had to say.

Several fans did not agree with the picks, with one tweeting that experts are Knicks fans.

"We don’t give a f**k. 85 percent of there employees are Knicks fans," one fan didn't hold back in his opinion about the experts' take.

Expand Tweet

"I kinda hate this," said one fan.

"Lowkey rather be the underdogs tbh," said @El_Jeffe_Dinero.

There are a few who did agree with the choices that the experts made.

"Bobby Marks The only one on the money," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"They’re all wrong knicks in 4," said another fan.

"They're finally waking up. Knicks in 5," @crespen wrote.

No one knows for sure what will happen, but fans can tune in on Saturday, April 20, as New York hosts Philly in Game 1.

Also read: Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks series prediction, preview and odds | Round 1, 2024 NBA Playoffs

Draymond Green picked the Sixers over the Knicks

While the experts have made their picks, other NBA players have also made their choice. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors quickly went to his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," after losing to the Sacramento Kings. According to the defensive forward, he's confident that the Sixers will win the series.

"In fact, I got the Philadelphia 76ers beating the New York Knicks. Because, who's going to stop Joel [Embiid]?" Green said.

Green doubled down that there wasn't anyone on New York's squad who could stop Embiid. During their Play-In game against the Miami Heat, the reigning MVP took over the game, which resulted in a win as they secured the seventh seed.

New York will have to explore their roster on who will take on the task of guarding the star center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback