Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks series prediction, preview and odds | Round 1, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers set up a first-round clash with the New York Knicks after hanging on to beat the Miami Heat 105-104 on Wednesday. Philadelphia needed some old Nic Batum magic before Joel Embiid took over late to set up a postseason date with a traditional postseason opponent. The Sixers will be hoping it can play much better than their performance against Miami to upset the Knicks.

Beating New York might be an uphill battle for the Sixers even with Embiid around. This season, their only win against the Big Apple City team was a 79-73 squeaker on March 10. The 76ers got whipped by an average of 25.6 points in their three losses. “The Process” was healthy in the first meeting between the two teams but the Knicks ran them out of the gym 128-92 in January.

The Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks, however, don’t want to dwell on the past. Both have decided to throw the regular season record out and prepare for more intense, mano-a-mano duels in the playoffs.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series preview

Almost every discussion involving the playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks starts with Joel Embiid’s health. “The Process” returned on April 2 and has hardly shown any rust after the Sixers shelved him in late January. In five games since coming back, his numbers, 30.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.2 APG, 1.4 SPG and 1.2 BPG, belied the long layoff.

But, in the play-in tournament game against the Miami Heat, he labored to finish with 23 points. One could say that it didn’t matter how much he struggled as long as he delivered when the 76ers needed him most. If that was a one-off display, the Sixers might not be worried.

The opposite happens if the Philadelphia 76ers get that version of Joel Embiid against the New York Knicks. Mitchell Robinson has returned in time for the Knicks to boost the frontline along with Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims. If Embiid is compromised, the trio’s bruising physicality could take a toll on the MVP. How “The Process” will hold up in a grueling series will likely determine the winner of the matchup.

The New York Knicks aren’t operating in full health as well. They don’t have Julius Randle the rest of the way while O.G. Anunoby’s nagging injury issues remain a concern. Robinson himself has been limited after months on the sidelines but Thibodeau said he's good for the playoffs.

New York, however, seems readier to handle injury woes better than Philadelphia. Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo have pulled the Knicks’ strings to impressive success while playing minus key players. They are a gritty bunch that has survived by relying on hard-nosed defense and Brunson’s brilliance.

What basketball fans want to watch, though, will be a series that can shake off the injury bug. If that happens, anything can happen in a showdown that has the makings of a classic.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks depth charts

Philadelphia 76ers depth chart

Point Guards Tyrese Maxey Cameron Payne Shooting Guards Kyle Lowry Buddy Hield Small Forwards Kelly Oubre Jr. Ricky Council IV Kenyon Martin Jr. Power Forwards Tobias Harris Nic Batum Centers Joel Embiid Paul Reed Mo Bamba

New York Knicks depth chart

Point Guards Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Shake Milton Shooting Guards Donte DiVincenzo Alec Burks Small Forwards Josh Hart Bojan Bogdanovic Power Forwards OG Anunoby Precious Achiuwa Jacob Toppin Centers Isaiah Hartenstein Mitchell Robinson Jericho Sims

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks prediction and odds

The Philadelphia 76ers’ performance in the 2024 NBA Playoffs could fluctuate based on how Joel Embiid’s surgically repaired knee will feel. He could struggle like he did against the Miami Heat and drag his team down with him.

Last year, he had games where he was great against the Boston Celtics but disappeared in Games 6 and 7. Whether it was his knee that bothered him or something else, he has plenty to prove in the playoffs.

The Knicks’ dominance against Philly doesn’t look like a fluke. Tom Thibodeau’s crew shrugged off injuries and rolled on. Unless Jalen Brunson goes down, they may have enough to ward off the unpredictable 76ers in seven games.

Series odds for 76ers-Knicks

Series record and series win Philadelphia 76ers New York Knicks Series win -125 +105 4-0 +850 +1500 4-1 +650 +700 4-2 +310 +700 4-3 +550 +380

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks series schedule

Game Date and Time TV Details Location Game 1 April 20, 6:00 PM ET ESPN Madison Square Garden, New York Game 2 April 22, 7:30 PM ET TNT Madison Square Garden, New York Game 3 April 25, 7:30 PM ET TNT Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia Game 4 April 28, 1:00 PM ABC Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia Game5 TBD TBD Madison Square Garden, New York Game 6 TBD TBD Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia Game 7 TBD TBD Madison Square Garden, New York

