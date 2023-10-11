Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo will share the floor for the first time on Sunday when the Milwaukee Bucks take on the LA Lakers. It will be a potentially star-studded opening quarter as Lillard and Antetokounmpo face LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the debut for Milwaukee’s new duo, maybe the best duo in the NBA.

ESPN’s Malika Andrews reported that Bucks coach Adrain Griffin said Sunday will be the first action for Lillard and Antetokounmpo together.

The game, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, will tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday and will air on ESPN. You can also stream the game on WatchESPN.

The Bucks will then play two more preseason games. There is no report on how much the duo will play in those games. Milwaukee plays at the OKC Thunder on Oct. 17.

Milwaukee finishes its preseason with a home game against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Oct. 20. It will air on the regional sports network Bally Sports Wisconsin.

When will Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo play in the regular season?

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are set to make their regular season debut in the first game for the Milwaukee Bucks, barring any preseason injuries. The Bucks open their season on Oct. 26 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

It will be a juicy matchup for two Eastern Conference contenders. The new dynamic duo will go up against Joel Embiid and maybe even James Harden if he is not traded.

The game airs on TNT at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Bucks home arena, the Fiserv Forum.

It will be a tough matchup for Lillard in his Milwaukee debut. The home crowd should be rocking to see their new superstar alongside their favorite Antetokounmpo. The Sixers should provide a solid matchup.

Antetokounmpo has performed well against the Sixers during his career. He has averaged 24.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in 32 games against Philly. It could be another big night for the Greek Freak even though all eyes will be on his new teammate, Dame Dolla.