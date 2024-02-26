Why is Paul George not playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest injury update on Clippers forward (February 25)

After initially being labeled questionable, LA Clippers star forward Paul George has been ruled out for Sunday’s home matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Per Clippers insider Justin Russo, George is dealing with left knee soreness.

George was a late addition to LA’s injury report and hasn’t dealt with knee issues this season. So, the team could be taking a precautionary approach with the nine-time All-Star. It remains to be seen if the injury will cost him additional time.

Despite his extensive career injury history, George’s absence marks just his fourth of the season and first since Jan. 31. He previously dealt with a groin injury as well as an illness.

Through 52 games, George is averaging 22.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 3.3 3-pointers per game on 45.6% shooting.

How have the Clippers fared without Paul George this season?

The Clippers (37-18, third in the Western Conference) have fared well without Paul George thus far, boasting a 3-0 record. That includes wins over the Golden State Warriors (29-26, ninth in the West) and Dallas Mavericks (33-24, eighth in the West).

Sunday’s matchup against Sacramento designates another clash against a competitive West foe. The Kings (32-23, seventh in the West) have won two straight games. Meanwhile, the Clippers have won two of their last three.

As for their season series, LA is 2-0 against Sacramento. However, George was available for both contests.

Who will replace Paul George in the Clippers’ starting lineup against Sacramento?

Per Justin Russo, reserve shooting guard Norman Powell will start in Paul George’s place against the Kings.

The nine-year veteran has served as a microwave scorer off LA’s bench all season and should be able to replace some of George’s offensive firepower.

Through 54 games, Powell is averaging 13.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.5 spg and 2.1 3pg on 49.4% shooting.

Sunday’s start marks his first of the season.

Where to watch Clippers vs. Kings?

Sunday’s showdown between the Clippers and Kings tips off at 9:30 p.m. EST at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

It airs nationally on ESPN as well as locally on Bally Sports SoCal and NBCSCA. It can also be streamed live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

