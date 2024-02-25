"Poor man’s version of Harden" - James Harden's doppelganger spotted at random gas station leaves NBA fans in stitches

Since going 3-7 early on in the season, James Harden has adjusted well into his new role with the LA Clippers (37-18) after spending two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. The team will look to strengthen its run as it takes on the Sacramento Kings (32-23) on Sunday night.

Hilariously, however, a video of a Harden lookalike was shared on X as he appeared weirdly similar to the 10-time NBA All-Star, minus the basketball capabilities and accolades.

Inside a gasoline station's convenience store, the NBA fan ran into a James Harden doppelganger with a full beard and looked hilariously identical to the 2018 NBA MVP. Following the hilarious interaction in the video, several NBA fans chimed in on the gag with their views.

"That's a poor man's version of Harden," a fan posted.

The NBA fans joked about how the lookalike of James Harden is what would happen if the 10-time NBA All-Star fell off from his basketball success. There have been some hilarious doppelgangers of the LA Clippers star in the past, which fans are aware of as well. This is the latest individual to be included in that list.

James Harden talked about wanting to keep the LA Clippers core together for years to come

Speaking with ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk in January, James Harden had a clear vision of keeping the LA Clippers core together for years to come, ensuring prolonged success.

"I thought the same thing last year, last team I was on," Harden said. "That's why I did all those sacrifices. But I'm here, home. We have an opportunity. I want to be able to keep the core together for a few years, and I haven't had those opportunities the last few years. So things are going well, and I'm happy."

Playing alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, Harden has changed his approach at the offensive end by being more laidback. In the 50 games he's played this season, he is attempting 11.3 shots per game, the fewest he has taken since his third season with the OKC Thunder at 10.1 attempts per game.

The approach has benefitted the LA Clippers tremendously, allowing Leonard and George to continue dominating while receiving improved spacing at the offensive end.

Aside from the efficient shotmaking, the decision-making remains on point for James Harden, especially with numerous options. This season, the Clippers star is putting up 17.3 points (44.7% shooting, including 42.0% from 3-point range), 8.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

With Harden playing with a team-player mindset, the LA Clippers are in third place in the Western Conference standings. They have won seven out of their last 10 games. In a league filled with numerous elite teams, Harden's presence and sacrifice easily make the Clippers one of the ball clubs to watch out for.