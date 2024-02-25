Russell Westbrook superfan suggests crucial Clippers rotation change to unlock playoff mode: "Just look at the stats!"

Russell Westbrook has adjusted well to his new role with the LA Clippers, playing in the team's second unit. However, an NBA fan from Reddit shared an interesting rotation that can help the team improve in their rotations come playoff time.

The fan proposed that Mason Plumlee be moved to the bench in exchange for Daniel Theis.

Compared to Plumlee, Theis is a better-serviceable backup big man. He also highlighted that Plumlee has a -13 net rating with Westbrook on the court and -15 with the LA Clippers guard off. Interestingly, when paired alongside Ivica Zubac, Russell Westbrook has a +14 offensive rating with him and a +6 without him.

This factors into the value of running a lineup with Russell Westbrook and Theis, as the numbers don't support Mason Plumlee. Looking at Daniel Theis' capabilities on the court, he has the skillset of making jump shots and being an overlooked passer for a big man.

Looking at Theis' numbers this season, he is averaging 6.3 points (54.1% shooting, including 42.1% from 3-point range) and 3.7 rebounds per game. The efficient shooting is the obvious standout, which can provide additional offensive options for Westbrook while also enhancing the second unit's spacing.

With the LA Clippers in third place (37-18 record) in the Western Conference standings, the team has improved tremendously since going 3-7 following the acquisition of James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Russell Westbrook talked about his role with the LA Clippers

Speaking with AllClippers, Russell Westbrook understood that personal playing minutes matter little when compared to the value of securing an NBA championship.

"I've been in the league so long," Westbrook said, "I understand the definition of true sacrifice and understanding what that looks like. Sometimes it might not be how you want it, but if it's not for the betterment of the team, that's the most important part.

"That is a team game, and I know the most important goal - that's to win a championship."

Playing alongside fellow NBA All-Stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden, Westbrook is not expected to contribute much compared to past seasons. Running the team's second unit presents new responsibilities, which the Clippers guard has done well.

The goal remains clear for Russell Westbrook, who is playing in his 17th NBA season and is in a good position to make a deep playoff run with the LA Clippers.

In the 55 games he's played this season, Westbrook is averaging 11.3 points (45.5% shooting, including 27.6% from 3-point range), 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.