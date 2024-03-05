Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 5, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers will battle the Brooklyn Nets for the third time this season on Tuesday. Philly, which lost 136-121 on Feb. 3, will be raring to go up 2-1 in the season series. Three key players led by Joel Embiid remain out for the Sixers therefore getting the job done on the road will be a big challenge.

The Nets are coming off a 106-102 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies less than 24 hours ago. They might have become complacent as they lost to a team that didn’t have four of their best players. Brooklyn will have to forget the embarrassing loss as the 76ers will be looking to extend their misery.

The 76ers have shown their competitiveness despite missing Embiid, Robert Covington and De’Anthony Melton. They overcame their shortage in manpower by eking out a 120-116 decision over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Despite the resounding win, playing undermanned against any opponent will be tough. Tyrese Maxey and teammates will have to play well to get a win in Brooklyn.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Nets will host the 76ers at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. YES and NBC Sports Philadelphia will cover the game. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can tune in to SiriusXM, 101.9 FM / 660 AM and 97.5 The Fanatic to catch the action.

Moneyline: 76ers (-140) vs. Nets (+120)

Spread: 76ers (-2.0) vs. Nets (+2.0)

Total (O/U): 76ers (o218.0 -110) vs. Nets (u218.0 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per the available information at the time of writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Game preview

The Philadelphia 76ers (35-25) are desperately hanging on to the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference and hopefully earn an outright playoff berth. Injuries have caused them to slide from third to a potential spot in the play-in tournament. The 76ers are desperate to get wins.

Even with the injuries, they have been trying to play their best basketball. Nick Nurse has done an excellent job guiding his team without the reigning MVP. The Nets aren’t the strongest of teams but they are undermanned so they will have to work double as hard to get a win.

The Brooklyn Nets are also trying to string together wins. Monday’s loss to Memphis put them 2.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the 10th spot and the final play-in tournament ticket. Winning against the Sixers will push them closer to where they want to be.

The loss to the Grizzlies should remind them never to overlook injury-riddled teams. Brooklyn’s best players are available, so it should have a good chance of defending its home court.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Starting lineups

PF - Tobias Harris, C - Mo Bamba, PG - Kyle Lowry, PG - Tyrese Maxey and SG - Buddy Hield will be Nick Nurse’s starting five.

Interim head coach Kevin Ollie will likely have PF - Dorian Finney-Smith, SF - Cameron Johns, SF - Mikal Bridges, C - Nic Claxton and PG - Dennis Schroder.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Betting tips

Tyrese Maxey has been carrying the Philadelphia 76ers’ scoring burden since Joel Embiid went down with an injury. The over/under points prop for him on Tuesday is 26.5. Over the last five games, Maxey has been superb in scoring for his team. He has averaged 27.4 points on 44.0% shooting, including 37.5% from deep during that span. With the way he has been playing, he is likely getting past his points prop.

Mikal Bridges gets a 21.5 over/under points prop. The Brooklyn Nets’ do-it-all forward had a terrible night against Memphis, scoring just 14 points. Bridges, however, had 38 in the win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. He could have a big bounce-back night as he tries to lead the Nets to a much-needed win and get past his points prop.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers may be undermanned but they are not as tired as the Brooklyn Nets who will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set. Philly has somewhat adapted to Embiid’s absence and has even bagged a couple of impressive wins. The 76ers may be on the road but they can eke out a win against the Nets.