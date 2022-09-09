3 upcoming shooting games to look out for after BGMI ban

BGMI took the entire Indian gaming community by storm when it was released back in 2021 during the Covid hiatus. Within a year of its release, the title amassed over 100 million downloads, making it one of the most popular Battle Royale games on the market.

However, much to the surprise of players and fans across the country, Battlegrounds Mobile India was removed by Google and Apple from their respective virtual stores on 28 July. The companies acted on the orders of the Indian government that found malicious codes in the app which could be harmful to the country's security.

There has been no official announcement regarding the BGMI unban till date and players have started searching for forthcoming games that can quench their thirst for an action gaming experience.

Upcoming shooting games that Indian players can enjoy playing after the BGMI ban

1) Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Back on 11 March, Activision officially confirmed that the mobile variant of Call of Duty: Warzone was under development. Since then, COD and mobile gaming fans in India and around the world, have been eagerly waiting for the release of Warzone Mobile (also called Project Aurora).

However, bringing an end to their wait, Activision has finally announced the title's release on its official social media account. It will be a great addition to the Battle Royale genre in mobile gaming.

Activision has stated that further information about the game will be revealed on 15 September, at the official live stream of the Call of Duty Mobile franchise event.

BGMI players looking for alternatives after the ban can enjoy playing Warzone Mobile once it is available on the Google Play Store and App Store. With Call of Duty Mobile already having a huge player base of its own, it is expected that the new title will do great in the Indian gaming market.

2) Underground Gang Wars

Mayhem Studios announced the development of the Underworld Gang Wars (UGW) through a unique event in Mumbai. It was attended by popular BGMI streamers and content creators like Mortal, Dynamo, Scout, Tanmay Bhat, and others.

Underground Gang Wars is touted to be a Battle Royale rooted in India. The developers have already released a few trailers for the game on their social media account, which has created a huge buzz in the Indian gaming community.

Based on the trailers, it is known that players will be teaming up as squads and fighting against others to gain bragging rights on the map of Dhantara. Mayhem Studios has announced exciting rewards for those who pre-register the game on the virtual stores of Google and Apple.

With BGMI already suspended, UGW can become immensely popular as players are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the game and continue their BR gaming experience.

3) Battlefield Mobile

EA Dice is the developer of the console and PC variant of the Battlefield game. However, they have teamed up with Industrial Toys to develop the mobile variant of the shooting game.

Although many features are expected to be similar to that of the PC and console version, many more are set to be added to the mobile variant, which will keep users hooked on to the game.

Since Battlefield 2042 has also achieved great success, the developers will be looking to replicate the same success in Battlefield Mobile.

As of now, several popular YouTubers have already played the test variant of the game and have urged their fans to be hopeful of a great gameplay experience.

BGMI players can experience the thrill of Battlefield Mobile once it launches for Android and iOS.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta