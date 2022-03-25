4 best BGMI drop locations for a safe rank push after 1.9 update

The 1.9 update was released in BGMI on 18 March and has become a hit amongst players and fans. The new C2S5's introduction has added to the thrill as rank pushers have begun on their quest to reach the Conqueror tier.

However, the new Holi Dhamaka mode has changed the scenario altogether, turning cold drops like Quarry and Stalber into hot drops. Therefore, rank pushers must take a safe approach accordingly.

Safe drop locations across classic mode maps in BGMI after 1.9 update

1) Lipovka in Erangel

The city of Lipovka is situated on the eastern edge of Erangel and used to be a hot drop a few months back. However, the latest 1.9 update has completely changed the scenario. Currently, the coastal town mostly stays vacant in classic matches.

Passive rank pushers can glide onto Lipovka and loot safely. They can even get hold of vehicles and rotate into safe zones without indulging in early fights.

2) Minas Generales in Miramar

Minas Generales constitutes dilapidated structures and is situated to the east of Hacienda del Patron. Although several BGMI esports teams drop-in in the initial stages of matches to collect loot, the area mostly stays bereft of gamers in classic games.

This is primarily due to the scattered compounds present in the site. As a result, rank pushers can drop into Minas Generales and gather loot safely.

3) Dobro Mesto in Vikendi

Dobro Mesto is situated on the northwestern corner of Vikendi and is one of the biggest cities on the ice map. Before the map was removed from BGMI, the city witnessed many users dropping into the city, turning it into a popular drop location.

However, the coin has flipped after the map's reintroduction, and the city witnesses almost no visitors dropping into the area to collect loot. This makes the area a tailor-made drop location for rank pushers.

4) Mongnai in Sanhok

Most users treading on the battlegrounds of Sanhok in BGMI follow the popular meta of dropping into hot-drops like Bootcamp, Pai Nan, Samhee, Ruins, and Paradise Resort. This results in other drop locations staying vacant.

Mongnai is located on the northeastern corner of Sanhok and comprises a few small compounds. Rank pushers can glide to these compounds and loot safely, even getting a couple of free bots kills.

