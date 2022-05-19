5 best BGMI players from Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) May 2022

The esports scenario of BGMI has reached an all-time high, seeing tournaments and scrims being organized quite often. Some teams participate in multiple events daily.

Millions of fans from across the country flock to YouTube and LOCO channels of the tournament organizers to watch their favorite stars fight it out on the virtual battlegrounds to emerge champions.

The recently concluded BMOC saw 32 invited teams battle against the top 32 qualified teams to qualify for the upcoming BMPS.

Many teams faltered and succumbed to the pressure of the tournament. However, some sides performed exceptionally well, with some of their players giving the best performances of their careers.

Who were the top performers in the recently concluded BGMI tournament BMOC 2022?

1) Nakul

Nakul is an excellent example of a player who has traveled the path of being a recognized T1 BGMI esports player from being an underdog. Currently, Nakul plies his trade for one of the biggest organizations in the Indian gaming community, Global Esports.

Nakul participated in Round 4 of the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge as the primary assaulter of GE. His exploits helped GE earn a total of 109 points. He finished the tournament with 22 kills, positing himself at the top of the kill leaderboard.

2) Goblin

Goblin was drafted into Team Soul from Team Insane Esports following the conclusion of BGIS 2021 and has since played the role of frontline assaulter in the crowd-favorite side.

Goblin, alongside his teammates, took part as an invited team in Round 4 of BMOC 2021. Although Team Soul was drafted into Group 2, where teams like Team XO, Enigma Gaming, and GodLike Esports were present, Goblin's performance helped his team finish at the top of the leaderboards with 94 total points.

Goblin's 12 solo kills in the first Erangel match resulted in the official caster, Ankit Kumar "Ankiiibot" Pandey, referring to him as "Godlin".

He wiped GodLike Esports with frag grenades when he exhausted all his ammunition in previous fights, highlighting his confidence and prowess as a great assaulter. He finished the tournament with 19 total finishes.

3) Punk

Team XO is the synonym for consistency in BGMI esports. The team finished second in Group 2 in Round 4 of BMOC with 84 points. However, this would not have been possible without Sensei's great rotation and zone-holding skills, along with Punk's insane spotting and killing ability.

Punk is regarded as one of the finest assaulters of the game in the Indian gaming community. Silencing all his critics, Punk finished third on the kill leaderboard of BMOC with 18 total finishes.

With BMPS beginning tomorrow (May 19), it will be worth watching if Punk can also replicate his performance in the upcoming tournament.

4) Joker

Following his stint with Team Mayavi, Joker is now a crucial member of Global Esports' BGMI esports roster. His insane tracing skills have made many critics falsely consider him a hacker. However, time and again, Joker has proved his worth and outplayed enemies playing fairly.

In the recently concluded Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge, Joker finished in the top 5 on the kill leaderboard with 17 finishes. Amongst many great clutches, Joker's performance in the first Erangel match of Round 4 will be etched in viewers' minds for a long time.

5) Akshat

Akshat is considered one of the most aggressive players on the BGMI esports circuit. He has been a constant feature on the MVP leaderboards of many third-party tournaments. His impressive performance in BMOC's Round 4 also highlights why he is considered a valuable asset.

Akshat survived the longest from his team in three of the six matches and earned crucial points for Team Soul. He finished the tournament with 16 total kills. With BMPS beginning shortly, he will surely be a player to watch out for.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar