5 Best BGMI weapons for snipers

Snipers are critical for securing wins in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), since selecting the best weapon is of paramount importance for gaining precision and domination on the battlefield. Five prominent alternatives dominate the BGMI arsenal: the AWM, Lynx AMR, M24, Kar98k, and Mosin Nagant.

Each weapon offers distinct advantages, catering to different playstyles and tastes. In this list, we'll look at the unique strengths of these high-end guns, along with their applicability for snipers seeking BGMI excellence.

What are the best BGMI weapons for snipers?

1) AWM

The Arctic Warfare Magnum (AWM) is, without a doubt, one of the most powerful sniper rifles in the BGMI. It has unrivaled damage and penetrating capabilities, making it popular among adept snipers. With a base damage of 105, the AWM can eliminate an attacker with a single well-placed shot, regardless of armor. Its high bullet velocity and low bullet drop improve its long-range efficacy.

However, because of its scarcity, it is a sought-after weapon that can be found in airdrop boxes, making obtaining it more difficult. Nonetheless, for snipers who value raw power and precision, the AWM is the best option.

2) Lynx AMR

Introduced as a new sniper rifle in BGMI, the Lynx AMR (Anti-Material Rifle) has quickly established itself as a formidable weapon for long-range combat. With a base damage of 118, the Lynx can eliminate foes with a single well-placed shot to the torso or head. Its fast bullet velocity and low bullet drop make it suitable for snipers who want a weapon that performs consistently across long ranges.

However, it falls short of AWM in terms of the number of bullets a player can get while equipping this weapon. Compared to AWM, it also has less handling in this battle royale game.

3) M24

The M24 is a famous sniper rifle that has long been part of the BGMI's armory. With a base damage of 79, it falls significantly short of the AWM and Lynx in terms of sheer power, although it is still effective against unarmored or poorly armored enemies. Its moderate bullet velocity and drop force snipers compensate for distance and bullet trajectory, but with practice, it can be a dependable weapon for long-range confrontations.

The M24's ubiquitous availability is the reason for its appeal among snipers. Players have more access to the M24 than they do to the AWM and Lynx because it is a world-spawn weapon. With the support of scopes that can magnify up to 8 times, snipers can retain accuracy at different distances. Although it isn't as deadly as its peers, the M24 is still a solid option for snipers who value consistency and ease of use.

4) Mosin Nagant

The Mosin Nagant is a recent addition to BGMI's sniper rifle inventory. With a base damage of 85, it falls between the M24 and the Kar98k in terms of damage output. While not as powerful as the AWM or Lynx, the Mosin Nagant compensates with higher bullet velocity and lower bullet drop, allowing snipers to land shots on distant targets.

The unique bolt-action system of the Mosin Nagant, which eliminates downtime between rounds by allowing snipers to maintain aim while cycling the bolt, is one of its distinctive features.

Additionally, it can outfit sights with an 8x magnification, enabling snipers to hit targets at a variety of ranges with accuracy. Because of its balanced performance and ease of use, the Mosin Nagant, albeit a relatively recent addition, has swiftly gained popularity among snipers.

5) Kar98k

The Kar98k is another famous sniper rifle that has withstood the test of time at BGMI. With a base damage of 75, it is less powerful than the AWM, Lynx, and M24. However, what distinguishes the Kar98k is its excellent handling and adaptability. It has a higher rate of fire than other bolt-action sniper rifles, allowing snipers to make follow-up shots more swiftly.

The Kar98k is still a well-liked option for skilled snipers despite producing less damage because it can be obtained as a world spawn weapon and can mount scopes with an 8x magnification. Its reduced recoil and faster cycling time make it perfect for quick, precise shots, making it a lethal weapon for an experienced sniper.

Check out more articles from BGMI:

Best ways to deal with snakes || 5-finger claw layout and sensitivity settings || Common mistakes made by players || Best ways to push ranks