5 rare BGMI emotes that only a few players have

Over time, Krafton has introduced several in-game items in BGMI that have helped the battle royale title gain immense popularity. Amongst the lot, the implementation of emotes has helped players celebrate the lighter side of the game.

Emotes are offered through Lucky Spins, Crates, Royale Passes, and the in-game shop and help enhance the gaming experience of players. While some emotes are easy to obtain, others are rare. Furthermore, some emotes can be used in matches, while some can only be used in the lobby and Spawn Island.

5 emotes in BGMI that are difficult to obtain

1) Vampire emote

Several outfits in Battlegrounds Mobile India are known to bring along exclusive emotes with them. This is due to the cosmetic's mythic nature. The Vampire outfit falls into this category.

The outfit accompanies the Vampire emote and is only owned by a handful of lucky players in the entire Indian gaming community. It was available back when the game was played as PUBG Mobile before its ban in the country. However, after the launch of BGMI, the emote has only appeared once in the game, in a Premium Crate.

The mythic emote shows the character smirking and bowing in style. This posture gives the emote a mysterious look, reminiscent of its name.

2) Blood Raven X-Suit emote

The Blood Raven X-Suit is one of the rarest outfits in BGMI and is owned by only a few players in the entire community. The fifth level of the outfit contains an exclusive emote for users who upgrade the X-Suit.

The emote shows a raven encircling the character and handing it a mask. Wearing the mask results in a flock of ravens encircling the character and changing their outfit to the Blood Raven X-Suit.

The entire depiction of the raven is reminiscent of the Bloodhound character in Apex Legends Mobile.

3) Fluorescent Jesterette emote

The Fool's Crate has finally introduced the Fool M416 gun skin and the combination of the Fluorescent Jesterette Set and emote. Being a mythic outfit, the Fluorescent Jesterette Set is touted as a rare item in BGMI.

The emote shows the character (only female) holding a fluorescent baseball bat and hitting three fluorescent balloons. It ends with the character blowing a kiss.

4) Silvanus X-Suit emote

The Silvanus X-Suit is the latest X-Suit to be introduced in BGMI in the last 1.9 update. While many players spent thousands of UC to get their hands on the cosmetic, only a few lucky ones managed to obtain it from the Lucky Spin section.

The fifth upgrade level known as the 'Shock and Awe' has a couple of emotes. The Entry Emote shows a green deer diving into the ground and rising as a green eagle, which then transforms into the main character. Meanwhile, the Spawn Island Exclusive Emote shows the character casting a spell to transform a broken tree into a green dragon.

5) Envoy of Death emote

The Supply Crate section was revamped in one of the previous updates. Since then, every new Crate has introduced a new mythic set along with a new mythic emote. This encourages players to open crates with AG currency or Supply Crate Coupons.

However, since mythic cosmetics and emotes are scarce, only a few lucky players have got their hands on the mythic emotes. The current supply crate also contains a mythic Envoy of Death Set, which is accompanied by the Envoy of Death emote.

The emote shows the character jumping off the air drop crate and throwing a scythe. This is followed by the character kneeling down and making a shushing gesture.

