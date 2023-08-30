Are BGMI servers down today? BGMI maintenance schedule August 30 explored

Battlegrounds Mobile India's recent "Server Authentication Error" prior to a BGMI maintenance has prevented gamers from logging into their favorite battle royale title on August 30, 2023. The game returned to the country after a prolonged 10-month absence.

However, Krafton brought many updates and incredible collaboration events with brands and anime to compensate for the absence, but this recent login error has bothered the whole community.

Krafton’s BR title arrived in the country after a 10-month-long ban in the final week of May 2023. The Indian government said it will keep monitoring the game closely during a three-month probationary period and then announce its final decision regarding the title.

The "Server Authentication Error" before a BGMI maintenance prevented gamers from logging in on the final day of this probationary period.

BGMI Server Authentication Error issue on August 30, 2023

Server Authentication Error (Image via Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile India went under maintenance on the last day of the probationary period in India. The game returned after a three-month probationary period during which the Indian government kept a close eye on the title before deciding on a ban on the title again or a permanent unban. However, many feared for the worst when they could not log in to the game on August 30, 2023.

Krafton's official statement regarding the server authentication error (Image via Krafton)

Krafton itself has also released a statement addressing this issue. They said that they are currently investigating it and will get back to the fans with a solution to this BGMI Server Authentication Error.

BGMI maintenance schedule is here

Maintenance schedule notice (Image via Krafton)

Krafton has brought BGMI maintenance on the final day of the title's probationary period in the country to help gamers get a better gaming experience. The server optimization will be carried out on August 30, 2023, and players are expected to face login failures during that time.

Maintenance schedule (Image via Krafton)

This maintenance is scheduled from August 30, 2023, 02:30 IST to August 30, 2023, 03:30 am IST. However, the frequency of BGMI maintenance will depend on the need for updates or bug fixes.

You are requested to check the official social media pages of the title to know when the server will be back online.

Here are some possible reasons behind the Battlegrounds Mobile India maintenance:

Addition of new features or contents to the game.

Providing fixes for bugs and glitches.

To Improve the performance or stability.

To prepare for a major update.

To take the servers offline for security reasons.

If you are experiencing any problems with Battlegrounds Mobile India, you can let the developers know via the in-game customer service system.

It is tough to conclude anything regarding when the game will restart with the current situation. However, while you wait, feel free to check out our other BR title-related guides to become a better player after the Server Authentication Error goes away.