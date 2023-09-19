Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) guide for increasing F/D ratio (September 2023)

The F/D (Finishes/Death) ratio is an important statistic of your performance in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). A high F/D ratio indicates that you are not only surviving longer but also contributing to your team's victory by efficiently removing opponents. This tutorial will teach you five crucial tactics for improving your F/D ratio and becoming a better player.

The techniques discussed, which range from selecting good landing places to promoting teamwork, will enable you to not only secure more frags but also survive longer, eventually increasing your adeptness on the battlefield in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to increase F/D ratio in BGMI (September 2023)

1) Landing strategy

Your quest for a fantastic F/D ratio in BGMI starts the moment you jump from the plane. Pick your landing spot carefully. Choose one that isn't very crowded yet contains enough loot to get you started. Hot drops can result in early eliminations, lowering your ratio. You could consider good POIs away from the plane path or even outlying compounds where you can loot before engaging in combat.

2) Prioritize survival

While killing is important, surviving should be your first objective in BGMI. Avoid unnecessary clashes, especially early in the game when your equipment is limited. Engage in battles only when you believe you have a high chance of winning, and be ready to leave if the odds shift against you. Use cover, heal up, and reposition carefully to enhance your chances of survival.

3) Map awareness and positioning

A high F/D ratio is dependent on map awareness and placement in BGMI. Always keep the safe zone in mind and arrange your movements accordingly. Whenever possible, stay in the center of the circle to reduce the distance you need to travel, thus minimizing the chances of getting caught out in the open. High ground and natural cover are your allies in firefights; exploit them to your advantage.

4) Weapon choice and accuracy

It is critical to improve your F/D ratio by selecting the correct weapons and improving your accuracy. To select your favorite loadout, practice with a range of firearms. Due to their adaptability and damage output, weapons such as the M416, Beryl M762, and Kar98k are popular choices.

To consistently land bullets on target, practice your aim in training mode or using aim training applications. Precision can tip the scales in your favor during any encounter, resulting in more frags and fewer casualties.

5) Teamwork and communication

Teamwork and communication are essential when playing in squads or duos. Coordination, information sharing, and teamwork are required to secure kills. When possible, revive teammates, as losing a squad member early will result in your squad being outnumbered for the rest of the match, which might hurt your F/D ratio. To efficiently communicate critical information, use voice chat or rapid chat commands.

Adapt these methods to your playstyle, and with some effort, you'll notice a substantial improvement in your F/D ratio as well as overall performance on the BGMI battlefields.