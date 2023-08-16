Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Guide for mid-range combat (August 2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) continues to captivate users with its fierce combat and strategic gameplay. Mid-range battles are one of the crucial aspects of this game. Mid-range fighting is essential for securing victories and improving your overall performance in the game. However, it also requires a specific skill set and dedication. We have compiled several tips to dominate your opponents and gain a competitive edge while fighting in this range to make it easy for you.

This article will cover three crucial topics to help you dominate mid-range encounters and improve your overall gameplay experience in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips for mastering mid-range combat in BGMI

1) Choosing the right loadout

The basis of good mid-range fighting is selecting an appropriate loadout in BGMI. A well-balanced loadout can significantly improve your ability to engage effectively and adapt to various conditions. When planning your loadout, keep the following considerations in mind:

Primary weapon

M416 is one of the best weapons in this game (Image via Krafton)

Choose diverse weapons that thrive in mid-range combat. Assault rifles such as the M416 and G36C provide an excellent balance of accuracy, damage, and tolerable recoil. Attachments such as compensators and vertical grips can aid in recoil management, improving your accuracy during engagements.

Attachments

Various attachments in the game (Image via Krafton)

Personalize your weapons with attachments that aid in mid-range fighting. Attachments such as scopes (2x, 3x, or holographic sights) and extended magazines are necessary. A tactical stock might also help to maintain stability during rapid-fire exchanges.

2) Positioning and movement

Proper positioning and smooth movement are critical for gaining an advantage in mid-range encounters in this BR game. Smart location improves your ability to control the battlefield and surprise opponents.

Shelter and elevation

In mid-range combat, seek shelter in natural terrain or buildings to minimize exposure. High ground allows for more precise lines of sight and makes you a more difficult target to hit.

Use of peeking

Master the art of peeking to confront foes without overexposing oneself. Use the 'lean' feature to take shots by leaning left or right behind the cover. Remember to keep moving unpredictably to make yourself a difficult target.

Sideways strafing

When fighting at medium range in BGMI, use sideways strafing while shooting. This makes it more difficult for adversaries to hit you while maintaining accuracy.

3) Communication and teamwork

Communication and teamwork in BGMI can swing the course of mid-range battles. Effective collaboration can result in successful eliminations and overall match victory.

Callouts

To communicate enemy positions, use correct callouts. Mention landmarks, directions, and distances to assist your teammates in rapidly locating opponents.

Crossfire strategies

Coordinate crossfire with your squadmates when fighting adversaries in mid-range. Position yourself so that opponents must split their attention between many targets, making it more difficult for them to retaliate.

Support roles

Assign duties to your squad members for mid-range combat. While one player deals damage, another can cover fire or function as a medic to ensure the team's survival during a battle in BGMI.

By following these tactics, you can not only master the mid-range but also become a professional player in this game.