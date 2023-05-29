5 beginner mistakes to avoid in BGMI

BGMI, short for Battlegrounds Mobile India, is one of Krafton's most popular games in the battle royale shooting segment and is an Indian version of PUBG Mobile. After the Indian government lifted the ban on the game for a three-month trial period, it has finally made its return to the app stores and fans have been celebrating since then, with new players joining the fray and veterans jumping back into the competition.

Speaking of new gamers, battle royale titles tend to have a learning curve and involve consistent training and practice. BGMI is no different and if you are just entering into that heated and competitive environment, you'll need to implement certain strategies and avoid making mistakes that can cost you your victories.

This article will explore some common mistakes that beginners are prone to make in BGMI. It is advisable to avoid the following in order to make sure your path to victory won't be hindered by a string of bad decisions or even teammates.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

A deep dive into 5 mistakes beginners should avoid in BGMI

1) Do not team up with random squads

Avoid random squads in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

While it is quite common to think that being in a squad is better than playing alone, it does not bode well in every case. Teaming up with random players will lead to improper communication and a lack of coordination. Forming a squad with your friends is a more effective solution as it will promote team synergy and will also help you rank up quickly.

Additionally, it will also be more fun to communicate with your friends and play together, enhancing the gaming experience.

2) Avoid hot drops

Pochinki is one of Erangel map's hot spots (Image via Krafton)

Avoid landing at hot drops and getting into early fights. This is bound to happen if you attempt to get more loot early on and try to attack your opponents immediately after landing. Areas with more loot will attract a large number of enemies to land there, and if you are a beginner and also follow a passive playstyle, then your chances of getting eliminated early will be very high.

If you are new to BGMI, focus landing on isolated areas where little to no enemies can be found. Stock up on loot and strike when you're confident and ready.

3) Avoid Supply Air Drops

Usually in between matches, you'll notice supply crates with powerful weapons and utilities landing at random spots on the map. If you are a beginner, it is highly advised not to approach those crates as there will be enemies lurking around and salvaging everything they can from the crate.

Your chances of getting shot are high and hence, it is better to avoid the crate until after a few minutes once all enemies clear away from the area.

4) Don't be aggressive

BGMI is a very competitive game and heavily relies on strategic gameplay. While expert gamers take an aggressive approach by simply going on a shooting spree and showering enemies with bullets, beginners should follow a more passive playstyle by focusing on collecting loot, camping out in good hiding spots, and striking enemies from afar.

Sniper rifles are highly recommended in this scenario as they deal very high damage, cover long distances, and even allow various attachments to improve performance and accuracy.

5) Do not always move around on foot

This is a common mistake beginners usually make in BGMI as always running around on foot makes you slower and at higher risk of getting attacked by surrounding enemies or even by snipers. Vehicles can be used a lot in the game to move around places quickly and they can be used to run over your opponents, reach safe zones on time, and avoid taking bullets as well.

The speed advantage offered goes a long way in determining your success rate in a match and there are plenty of them scattered around for you to drive. If you are a beginner, use vehicles more.

