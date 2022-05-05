Best ARs in BGMI ranked from highest damage to lowest damage in 2022

BGMI provides its players with a range of weapons to choose from and equip themselves as they fight it out on the battlegrounds. However, among all the weapons present in the game, Assault Rifles have positioned themselves as the best weapon type.

Not only do these guns help players deal more damage to enemies, but they also enable players to take fights across different ranges. Furthermore, Assault Rifles can also facilitate the completion of several RP missions that are available in the game.

High damage ARs that can help BGMI players get more kills

1) MK 47

The MK 47, also popularly known as the Mutant, has the capability to change from single-shot to burst mode. Overlooked by most players, the gun surprisingly possesses the highest damage stats of all Assault Rifles in the game, including ARs found in air drops.

Base Damage: 49

Ammo: 7.62 mm

2) Groza

Groza is considered the most destructive Assault Rifle in close-range combat. Found exclusively in air drops, Groza can help players win a fight within seconds. However, since it doesn't allow any foregrip, the recoil is hard to control for beginners.

Base Damage: 47

Ammo: 7.62 mm

3) AKM

The 1.8 update for the game saw AKM getting the buff that it rightly deserves. The gun has been in the game since the beginning and can easily be found on any map. The gun can be used best with a red dot sight.

Base Damage: 47

Ammo: 7.62 mm

4) Beryl M762

Beryl M762 is preferred by most players who love to engage in close-range combat. The gun can switch between single-shot, burst-fire, and automatic modes. The light grip, suppressor, and 2x scope are the gun's best attachments.

Base Damage: 44

Ammo: 7.62 mm

5) M16A4

The latest 1.9 update for the game gave the M16A4 a buff. This has resulted in many BGMI classic and esports players using the gun for both tap shots and burst fire. The gun can be found easily in housing compounds on all maps.

Base Damage: 43

Ammo: 5.56 mm

6) AUG A3

AUG A3 is the only air-drop weapon that uses 5.56 mm ammunition. Although the gun has minimal recoil and great damage-dealing capacity, its slow-fire rate and long reload time have made it fall from grace.

Base Damage: 42

Ammo: 5.56 mm

7) Scar-L

Many BGMI players prefer the M416 for its stability, whereas a lot of others whose primary focus is getting more headshots like the Scar-L as their primary assault weapon.

While this gun is not available in Sanhok and Vikendi, it is widely used by players on other maps to earn more kills.

Base Damage: 42

Ammo: 5.56 mm

8) QBZ

QBZ was primarily introduced as an alternative to Scar-L for Sanhok. However, when the beta version of the Livik map was added, the gun was incorporated into it as well.

Despite equipping the gun with a muzzle, suppressor, and scope, it still produces high recoil during for mid-range sprays.

Base Damage: 42

Ammo: 5.56 mm

9) M416

M416's stability and availability have helped the gun emerge as the most preferred Assault Rifle in BGMI. The gun can be used in close-range and mid-range conflicts, but it is best suited to long-range sprays with a 3x scope.

Base Damage: 41

Ammo: 5.56 mm

10) G36C

G36C was mainly available in Vikendi only. And it was the inclusion of Karakin that let players use the gun on the desert-based map as well.

This rifle has high recoil. But with some practice, you can use its recoil to help increase your headshot percentage.

Base Damage: 41

Ammo: 5.56 mm

Note: All the stats mentioned are based on the current 1.9 update and can change in later updates.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh