5 best assault rifles in BGMI (September 2023)

There are 12 assault rifles in BGMI, but not all of them can be effective against enemies in combat. Krafton’s popular battle royale title needs gamers to survive till the end to win, and a varied in-game arsenal does make it somewhat easier. While assault rifles are preferred by the majority of the fanbase, players need to choose the best out of the 12 ARs to maintain an advantageous position over the other players in the lobby.

It's common to talk about the most damage-dealing guns while talking about the best assault rifles in BGMI. While damage is crucial to choosing the right weapon, it is not the only criterion. Bullet velocity, type of ammo, and availability also play an integral role in making the weapon effective.

Choosing a gun based only on its damage output without considering its comfortability will always affect gamers’ performances. This article lists the five best assault rifles in BGMI to help players choose their perfect assault rifle.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s point of view.

M416, Beryl M762, and three other best assault rifles in BGMI to enhance your chances of winning

1) AKM

AKM is among the best ARs in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

The Avtomat Kalashnikova (AKM) is a deadly weapon and among the most popular assault rifles in BGMI. The gun has a high damage output and uses 7.62mm to finish off enemies in close-range fights.

However, the AKM comes with high recoil and requires skill and a proper understanding of the recoil movement to ensure each round lands on your enemies. These aspects make players avoid AKM in long-range fights.

Ammunition: 7.62mm

7.62mm Bullet Speed: 715 m/s

715 m/s Bullet damage: 49

49 Availability: Easily available on all maps

2) M416

M416 is one of the best ARs (Image via Krafton)

The M416 is probably the most commonly used assault rifle in BGMI. This versatile weapon with almost no downside has grown immensely popular. It is a moderate-damage weapon that uses 5.56mm ammunition and is perfect for different ranges. Its recoil with 4x and 6x scopes is manageable, even for beginners.

However, it is advised not to use the M416 in long-range fights if you don’t have expertise. Even though the weapon will land bullets on your enemies with 4x scopes, missing your shots in long-range fights puts you at risk of revealing your position on the map.

Ammunition: 5.56mm

5.56mm Bullet Speed: 780 m/s

780 m/s Bullet damage: 43

43 Availability: Easily available on all maps

3) G36C

G36C can help you get some kills (Image via Krafton).

The G36C is one of the most stable weapons in the BR title. It is almost unbelievable that a regular gun offers stability like the AUG A3, Groza, and others. Due to its amazing bullet speed and stability, this gun is often considered a better AR than the M416.

However, its comparatively low damage output and rare availability (it replaces Scar L in the Vikendi map) make it a less desirable choice for most players on their list of the best assault rifles in BGMI.

Ammunition: 5.56mm

5.56mm Bullet Speed: 870 m/s

870 m/s Bullet damage: 41

41 Availability: Easily available on Vikendi map

4) Beryl M762

Beryl M762 is the best among ARs in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

The Beryl M762 is another star among the assault rifles in BGMI. With a higher fire rate than the other 7.62mm guns on the list, Beryl has also gained great popularity among BGMI fans. With a light grip attachment, this gun can land a few death crates in every lobby.

However, many fans despise the gun as it has an uncertain, irregular recoil pattern without the right attachment. Therefore, it takes highly skilled gamers to operate this AR in the game.

Ammunition: 7.62mm

7.62mm Bullet Speed: 740 m/s

740 m/s Bullet damage: 47

47 Availability: Moderate availability on all maps

5) Scar L

Scar L can help you get some kills in the game (Image via Krafton)

Scar L is another 5.56mm gun that makes it to the top assault rifles in BGMI with amazing bullet speed, immense damage output, and more. The gun is similar to the M416, meaning this AR is also great with scopes and can take down enemies with close-range and mid-range weapons.

However, Scar L deals lesser damage than M416. Besides, availability can also be an issue for gamers. Below are some specifications you need to know about the AR.

Ammunition: 5.56mm

5.56mm Bullet Speed: 870 m/s

870 m/s Bullet damage: 41

41 Availability: Easily available in all maps except Vikendi and Sanhok

That concludes our choice of the best assault rifles in BGMI. It is worth noting that there are ARs like the Groza and AUG A3 that have some amazing specifications like high bullet damage, frightening bullet speed, shockingly low recoil, and more. However, these guns are excluded from the list due to their low availability (only available in airdrops). Players can also try them once they pick them up.

Battlegrounds Mobile India returned to the country in late May after a 10-month-long ban. You can click here to know the most recent update to the game. Follow us for more amazing guides for Kraftons’s popular BR title.