Top 3 reasons why AKM is overrated in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 

The AKM is one of the best assault rifles (AR) in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). It comes with a high damage output of 47, and a satisfactory magazine size firing 30 rounds of 7.62 mm bullets with each reload. This is one of the best weapons in short to mid-range fights, making it an automatic choice for pro players of the game.

Many who like to rush or jump in a hot drop zone early on always prefer the AKM and M416 combo over any other. However, mastering the former can be a daunting task for many beginners in the game, thus, making it an overrated weapon for them.

The AKM in BGMI can be incredibly stable with the right attachments, and thus a fearsome weapon for gamers. However, the high recoil, high bullet drop at long range with auto-firing mode, and average fire rate sometimes disappoint newbies. This is especially emphasized due to the hype around the gun that makes them try it in the first place.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Unreliable recoil and 2 more reasons why AKM is overrated in Battleground Mobile India (BGMI)

3) Slow firing rate

AKM Firing Rate is lower than many ARs (Image via Krafton)

A slow fire rate is a severe hindrance in taking down enemies in BGMI. With a 600-round-per-minute firing rate, the AKM takes only three seconds to empty its magazine without the extended mag attachment. However, since this is slower than most ARs in the game by a few seconds, there's pressure on you to connect all the bullets with enemies to survive in intense close-range crossfire.

Adding a compensator to the gun may help you enhance its performance, ensuring your bullets stay on target during close-quarter fights. With more shots hitting the target, beginners can knock out opponents before emptying their magazines. This can make the AKM as deadly as it should be, even in the hands of a newcomer.

2) Not optimum for long-range gunfights

The fact that players can set a 4x scope on an AKM may deceive a lot of beginners about the gun's range, but it is not a good choice for long-range gunfights. You may have seen a lot of pro players using it as a makeshift sniper, however, it is for those who have the right attachments or have already mastered playing with it.

The AKM in Battlegrounds Mobile India mostly suffers in long-range gunfights because of its average bullet speed and high bullet drop. Guessing where your shots will land with the auto-firing mode of the gun over an extensive range is very hard, even for the masters of the game.

Besides, its high bullet drop and tight recoil pattern, which are discussed later on, make it hard to land a headshot on moving targets. However, players can use the burst-firing mode, where they need to tap every time to shoot, as a makeshift sniper rifle in long-range fights.

1) Unreliable recoil pattern

Whether it is the list of the best AR weapons or the best guns overall in Battleground Mobile India, the AKM always makes an appearance. However, the uncertain recoil pattern makes beginners run away from it. Spraying with it even in mid-range fights in BGMI is a challenging task to master.

However, some attachments can help players deal with this problem. As discussed before, the compensator is an amazing attachment to help stabilize the gun. Besides it, the extended quickdraw mag and red dot can significantly improve the performance of the weapon.

These are some reasons why the AKM is often considered one of the most overrated guns in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Further, this article tries to help the readers with the right solutions to reduce the most commonly faced problems while using guns in BGMI.

