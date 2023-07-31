Best BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) non-gyro sensitivity code (2023): How to use and more

The non-gyro sensitivity code in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) can help you win more. Krafton's battle royal title has constantly challenged players to do better to win the game. However, even with hours of practice, you must remember a few more things when trying to win more matches. One such aspect is the sensitivity settings of the game.

While many players like to play and suggest other gamers play with their gyroscopes on, many BGMI gamers like to play with the default setting with the gyroscope turned off. If you are among those players and want to compete against the pros with your non-gyro gameplay, you must find the non-gyro sensitivity codes to get the most out of your game.

This article explains the best non-gyro sensitivity code, how to use the codes, and more.

The best BGMI non-gyro sensitivity code and how to use it

One of the best non-gyro sensitivity codes for BGMI players is 7097-0556-8029-9794-982. You need to follow a few simple steps to copy and utilize the best in-game sensitivity settings with the code. Here is a step-by-step guide for that:

Step 1) Launch the game and go to the Main Menu. Tap on the upward arrow icon (beside the inventory) at the bottom right corner of your home screen.

Launch the game and go to the Main Menu. Tap on the upward arrow icon (beside the inventory) at the bottom right corner of your home screen. Step 2) Now tap on the Settings option

Now tap on the Settings option Step 3) Locate the Sensitivity option and tap on it

Locate the Sensitivity option and tap on it Step 4) Here, you will find a Search icon on the screen's lower right side (the magnifying glass icon beside the Cloud Management option). Tap on that icon.

Here, you will find a Search icon on the screen's lower right side (the magnifying glass icon beside the Cloud Management option). Tap on that icon. Step 5) Copy the sensitivity code you want to use and paste it into the search bar.

Copy the sensitivity code you want to use and paste it into the search bar. Step 6) After entering the code correctly, tap on the Preview option.

After entering the code correctly, tap on the Preview option. Step 7) Finally, click the Upload to Cloud button to save and apply the new settings.

Follow these steps to apply your desired non-gyro sensitivity code to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Or you can customize the ideal non-gyro sensitivity settings in BGMI from the guide below.

The best camera and sensitivity settings for non-gyro players in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Camera Sensitivity:

Ideal camera sensitivity for non-gyro players (image via Krafton)

The ideal Camera Sensitivity for the non-gyro players to help them get more kills in Battlegrounds Mobile India is as follows:

3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent

230-250 percent 1st Person no Scope: 230-250 percent

230-250 percent Red Dot, Holographic: 25-35 percent

25-35 percent 2x Scope: 35-45 percent

35-45 percent 3x Scope: 34-45 percent

34-45 percent 4x Scope: 26-31 percent

26-31 percent 6x Scope: 19-24 percent

19-24 percent 8x Scope: 16-22 percent

ADS Sensitivity:

The ideal Aim Down Sight (ADS) sensitivity settings for non-gyro players are as follows:

3rd Person No Scope: 126 percent

126 percent 1st Person No Scope: 126 percent

126 percent Red Dot, holographic: 63 percent

63 percent 2x Scope: 65 percent

65 percent 3x Scope: 48 percent

48 percent 4x Scope: 38 percent

38 percent 6x Scope: 39 percent

39 percent 8x Scope: 19 percent

The sensitivity settings play a pivotal role in the Battlegrounds Mobile India matches to help gamers improve their gameplay. Follow these sensitivity settings or copy the non-gyro sensitivity code provided in the article to get more wins in BGMI.