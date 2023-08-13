Best BGMI names for boys (August 2023)

Using a cool username in BGMI highlights you among the mass of players. It also helps build your unique-in-game persona and garner popularity if you wish to develop an Esports career. Players often look for nicknames that best reflect their playstyles and attitudes toward their competitors. However, you must ensure your username is not disrespectful or abusive to save your account from getting reported.

Finding a stylish username can be a cumbersome task in any BR title. As these games are flocked with players, and to ensure each player's unique profile, the game does not allow you to have a name already in use. Countering this problem, players often add different symbols or alter their nicknames. It can help but often make their username look cringe.

Fortunately, this article provides the list of best BGMI names for boys; using them can leave a good impression on your in-game mates and other players.

Best BGMI names for boys in August 2023

Listed below are the unique names to use for your BGMI account.

Blackpanther

RENGOKU

ᴄʜᴀᴘᴛᴇʀᴄʟᴏsᴇ

Amora

Blaze.

Venom.

Phoenix.

Fury.

Shadow.

Storm.

Ace.

Nova

Adonis

Penelope

Zeus

Kratos

Xander

Nico

Lukas

Ares

Sharp Shot

Deadshot

Blacklight

Oppenheimer

Strauss

Hill

Flint

Marksman

Nolan

Nohah

SoundZero

Aryan

Insignia

i20blade

Bladerunner

DAAKU

Beagle

Mac#3i

Kubor

Guineas

PROJECTeye

Ares

Xavier

Oliver Leo

Bruce Wayne

Scarface

Godfather

Incept

Cooper

Ugnami

Zahaya

Assassin

Hitman

God of War

Adam

Levi

Jacksparrow

Clark Kent

Travis

Beckle

Tom

Popeye

Veer

Manirudh

Richie Rich

Reggie

Marcus

Bragger

Jerry

Lightspeed

Flux#400

Kaito Nakamura

Hana Suzuki

Yuto Kimura

Sora Yamamoto

Natsuki Saito

Akira Mori

ℓєgєи∂

GOBLIN✿

UNAGI

PROMETHEUS

×Blade×

ODIN♛

P R O F E S S O R

㊕ B E R L I N

ATREiDeS

i10/flux

Rampage

HERBERT

HULk

ZEndeya

Leto

Duncan Idaho

BATISTA

JAmis

Captain Cunnigham

Kynes

Bron

Baron

Harkonnen

Timothee

Georgwell

Bard

Avon

Hamlet

Ariel

Antonia

King Lear

Austen

EDGAR

Allen

Poe

Frank

Note that entering any of these names may notify you that the username is in use. In that case, you can add symbols, characters, or numbers to the entered name. Nickfinder.com and lingojam.com are some websites that can help to design your in-game name.

BGMI Rename Card

Players new to BGMI often take up any random nickname while creating their account. Eventually, when they realize the perks of using a cool name, they begin looking for the Rename Card. Getting this card in-game can be expensive, as it costs 180 UC (Unknown Cash) and is available via the in-game store.

You can also get the Rename Card for free by increasing your Player Level. Moreover, the crates you receive by completing the in-game missions seldom reward you with Rename Cards.

