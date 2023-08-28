Best BGMI names for girls (August 2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has garnered millions of players across India. This battle royale title has various customizations and cosmetics that polish your in-game profile. Your stylish username also contributes to your unique in-game identity and helps you standout from the mass of players. Further, it reflects your playstyle and prowess in the game.

Your in-game name (IGN) stamps your gameplay in the minds of players you have eliminated and helps generate your fear among the other opponents as well. To ensure a unique identity for each player in the game, the developers do not allow two people to have the same name. Consequently, finding an appropriate username becomes an arduous task because of the massive community.

Fortunately, we have listed top BGMI usernames for girls, keeping in mind that the game’s popularity is not limited to a specific gender.

Best stylish names for girls in BGMI

Listed below are the best in-game names (IGN) for girls in BGMI:

Ｔｏｋｙｏ楤☯

Linda❤

Martina🌼

M️intah

CHani

ᴄ ᴀ ᴛ ᴡ ᴏ ᴍ ᴀ ɴ᭄

𝚁𝚊𝚟𝚎𝚗

✿Mira࿐

Fɪɴᴀʟ乂Sᴛʀɪᴋᴇ

PubgPie

Koi Diva

Candy Cough

Candy and Crush

Nutella

Catilin

Cizuka

Devsena

Arya

Phoenix

Citadel

Bongwater

Natasha Romanoff

Scarlet Witch

Daenerys

Targaryen

Stormborn

Sansa

Cersei

Tyrell

Gwen Stacy

Hermione Granger

Miss Bennet

Austen

Peggy

Woolf

Silvia

Eleven 11

Diana

Rebekah

Jocasta

Isabella

Garcia

Candace

Cherry

Kalki

Urmila

Padmavati

Kashi

Mithya

Arundhati

Kochi

Amantha

Manthra

Ahilya

Barbie

Hidimba

Helena

Juliet

Amazon Queen

Archer Queen

Valkyrie

Sarah

Asiyah

Zulaykha

Aurora

Aisha

Sumaiyya

Abena

Buluku

Sakura

Hana

Akari

Emi

Ayaka

Hina

Usnami

Curie

Nightingale

Wollstonecraft

Malala

Margaret

Atwood

Rowling

Pheobe

Queenbee

Asunka

Cleopatra

Harbinger

Aroma

Amelia

Luna

Olivia

Sophia

Penelope

Eloise

Claire

Maeve

Aadhila

Kaira

Maya

Abha

Aadhya

Kiara

Razia

Matangi

Teuta

Zelda

Rayne

Ciri

SHODAN

SISTER OF FATE

Clementine

Rosalina

Kasumi

Lara Croft

Sonya Blade

Katana

Cammy

Senua

Mei

Masley

Hasley

Taylor Swift

Ahana

Zendeya

Timothee

Charlatan

Peach

Morrigan Aensland

Jade

Daisy

Kronika

Rouge Warrior

Grenade Nurse

Dark Angel

Ruby Sniper

It is possible that entering any of these will notify that the name is already in use. In that case, you can use websites like Nickfinder.com to alter and add symbols to it. Other websites like lingojam.com can help customize your username even further.

How to change your username in BGMI

You will require a Rename Card to change your username in BGMI. This card is available via the in-game store and costs 180 UC (Unknown Cash). If you find the Rename Card expensive, you can increase your Player Level to get it for free.

Completing in-game missions rewards you with crates that seldom yield Rename Cards. Moreover, keep an eye out for events regularly announced by the developers that have giveaways of the said items.

