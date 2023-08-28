Best BGMI names for girls (August 2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has garnered millions of players across India. This battle royale title has various customizations and cosmetics that polish your in-game profile. Your stylish username also contributes to your unique in-game identity and helps you standout from the mass of players. Further, it reflects your playstyle and prowess in the game.
Your in-game name (IGN) stamps your gameplay in the minds of players you have eliminated and helps generate your fear among the other opponents as well. To ensure a unique identity for each player in the game, the developers do not allow two people to have the same name. Consequently, finding an appropriate username becomes an arduous task because of the massive community.
Fortunately, we have listed top BGMI usernames for girls, keeping in mind that the game’s popularity is not limited to a specific gender.
Best stylish names for girls in BGMI
Listed below are the best in-game names (IGN) for girls in BGMI:
- Ｔｏｋｙｏ楤☯
- Linda❤
- Martina🌼
- M️intah
- CHani
- ᴄ ᴀ ᴛ ᴡ ᴏ ᴍ ᴀ ɴ᭄
- 𝚁𝚊𝚟𝚎𝚗
- ✿Mira࿐
- Fɪɴᴀʟ乂Sᴛʀɪᴋᴇ
- PubgPie
- Koi Diva
- Candy Cough
- Candy and Crush
- Nutella
- Catilin
- Cizuka
- Devsena
- Arya
- Phoenix
- Citadel
- Bongwater
- Natasha Romanoff
- Scarlet Witch
- Daenerys
- Targaryen
- Stormborn
- Sansa
- Cersei
- Tyrell
- Gwen Stacy
- Hermione Granger
- Miss Bennet
- Austen
- Peggy
- Woolf
- Silvia
- Eleven 11
- Diana
- Rebekah
- Jocasta
- Isabella
- Garcia
- Candace
- Cherry
- Kalki
- Urmila
- Padmavati
- Kashi
- Mithya
- Arundhati
- Kochi
- Amantha
- Manthra
- Ahilya
- Barbie
- Hidimba
- Helena
- Juliet
- Amazon Queen
- Archer Queen
- Valkyrie
- Sarah
- Asiyah
- Zulaykha
- Aurora
- Aisha
- Sumaiyya
- Abena
- Buluku
- Sakura
- Hana
- Akari
- Emi
- Ayaka
- Hina
- Usnami
- Curie
- Nightingale
- Wollstonecraft
- Malala
- Margaret
- Atwood
- Rowling
- Pheobe
- Queenbee
- Asunka
- Cleopatra
- Harbinger
- Aroma
- Amelia
- Luna
- Olivia
- Sophia
- Penelope
- Eloise
- Claire
- Maeve
- Aadhila
- Kaira
- Maya
- Abha
- Aadhya
- Kiara
- Razia
- Matangi
- Teuta
- Zelda
- Rayne
- Ciri
- SHODAN
- SISTER OF FATE
- Clementine
- Rosalina
- Kasumi
- Lara Croft
- Sonya Blade
- Katana
- Cammy
- Senua
- Mei
- Masley
- Hasley
- Taylor Swift
- Ahana
- Zendeya
- Timothee
- Charlatan
- Peach
- Morrigan Aensland
- Jade
- Daisy
- Kronika
- Rouge Warrior
- Grenade Nurse
- Dark Angel
- Ruby Sniper
It is possible that entering any of these will notify that the name is already in use. In that case, you can use websites like Nickfinder.com to alter and add symbols to it. Other websites like lingojam.com can help customize your username even further.
How to change your username in BGMI
You will require a Rename Card to change your username in BGMI. This card is available via the in-game store and costs 180 UC (Unknown Cash). If you find the Rename Card expensive, you can increase your Player Level to get it for free.
Completing in-game missions rewards you with crates that seldom yield Rename Cards. Moreover, keep an eye out for events regularly announced by the developers that have giveaways of the said items.
