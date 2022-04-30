Best BGMI sensitivity and graphics settings for low-end Android devices (April 2022)

BGMI has emerged as one of the most popular games in the Indian gaming market. Countless players across the country play it daily, making the match lobbies more competitive.
With such tough lobbies, newbies and users with low-end devices try to look for strategies to improve their gameplay. Tweaking graphics and sensitivity settings can help them.
Ideal sensitivity settings that BGMI gamers playing on low-end Androids can adopt
1) Camera Sensitivity
Camera Sensitivity works sequentially with other sensitivity options and refers to the on-screen sensitivity controlled using the eye button. It helps players get a 360-degree view in classic TPP matches.
Here are the ranges to set the ideal Camera Sensitivity.
- 3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent
- 1st person No scope: 230-250 percent
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent
- 2x Scope: 33-45 percent
- 3x Scope: 34-45 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent
- 6x Scope: 19-24 percent
- 8x Scope: 16-22 percent
2) ADS Sensitivity
Aim Down Sight (ADS) Sensitivity plays a vital role during fights in BGMI's classic matches. Using it, users can control gun recoil when they drag down their aim with their thumb. Low-end device gamers using the gyroscope need to have lesser ADS Sensitivity than those who prefer not to use it.
Here's the range to follow to tweak the different ADS Sensitivity options:
- 3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent
- 1st Person No Scope: 105-110
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent
- 2x Scope: 3 percent
- 3x Scope: 24-28 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent
- 6x Scope: 15-22 percent
- 8x Scope: 24-28 percent
3) Gyroscope Sensitivity and Gyroscope ADS Sensitivity (identical)
Players can shift their aim from one target to another by tilting their phones using the in-built gyroscope on their phones. Those playing with full Gyroscope Sensitivity have performed better than others.
Here's how to set up Gyroscope Sensitivity settings on low-end devices:
- 3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent
- 1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent
- 2x Scope: 350-400 percent
- 3x Scope: 320-350 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent
- 6x Scope: 120-140 percent
- 8x Scope: 84-88 percent
What are the best graphics settings for low-end Android users in April 2022?
BGMI offers a plethora of graphics options. While gamers using high-end devices can play with the best graphics available, those with low-end Androids are recommended to use the lowest graphics settings and the highest available FPS settings to get a lag-free experience.
Here's a look at the ideal graphics settings for them.
- Graphics: So Smooth (for 2 GB RAM device users), Smooth
- Frame Rate: High
- Style: Colorful
- Anti-Aliasing: Close
- Colorblind Mode: Normal
- Brightness: 150%
- Auto-Adjust Graphics: Disable
Note: The article entirely depicts the author's personal opinion.