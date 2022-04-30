Best BGMI sensitivity and graphics settings for low-end Android devices (April 2022)

BGMI has emerged as one of the most popular games in the Indian gaming market. Countless players across the country play it daily, making the match lobbies more competitive.

With such tough lobbies, newbies and users with low-end devices try to look for strategies to improve their gameplay. Tweaking graphics and sensitivity settings can help them.

Ideal sensitivity settings that BGMI gamers playing on low-end Androids can adopt

1) Camera Sensitivity

Setting Camera Sensitivity to look freely (Image via Sportskeeda)

Camera Sensitivity works sequentially with other sensitivity options and refers to the on-screen sensitivity controlled using the eye button. It helps players get a 360-degree view in classic TPP matches.

Here are the ranges to set the ideal Camera Sensitivity.

3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent

1st person No scope: 230-250 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent

2x Scope: 33-45 percent

3x Scope: 34-45 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent

6x Scope: 19-24 percent

8x Scope: 16-22 percent

2) ADS Sensitivity

Fixing ADS Sensitivity in BGMI to improve sprays (Image via Sportskeeda)

Aim Down Sight (ADS) Sensitivity plays a vital role during fights in BGMI's classic matches. Using it, users can control gun recoil when they drag down their aim with their thumb. Low-end device gamers using the gyroscope need to have lesser ADS Sensitivity than those who prefer not to use it.

Here's the range to follow to tweak the different ADS Sensitivity options:

3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent

1st Person No Scope: 105-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent

2x Scope: 3 percent

3x Scope: 24-28 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-22 percent

8x Scope: 24-28 percent

3) Gyroscope Sensitivity and Gyroscope ADS Sensitivity (identical)

Players can shift their aim from one target to another by tilting their phones using the in-built gyroscope on their phones. Those playing with full Gyroscope Sensitivity have performed better than others.

Here's how to set up Gyroscope Sensitivity settings on low-end devices:

3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent

2x Scope: 350-400 percent

3x Scope: 320-350 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent

6x Scope: 120-140 percent

8x Scope: 84-88 percent

What are the best graphics settings for low-end Android users in April 2022?

BGMI offers a plethora of graphics options. While gamers using high-end devices can play with the best graphics available, those with low-end Androids are recommended to use the lowest graphics settings and the highest available FPS settings to get a lag-free experience.

Here's a look at the ideal graphics settings for them.

Graphics: So Smooth (for 2 GB RAM device users), Smooth

Frame Rate: High

Style: Colorful

Anti-Aliasing: Close

Colorblind Mode: Normal

Brightness: 150%

Auto-Adjust Graphics: Disable

Note: The article entirely depicts the author's personal opinion.

