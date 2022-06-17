Best BGMI sensitivity settings for gyroscope users in June 2022

BGMI has seen considerable improvement in the match lobbies as many players sign up daily to experience the thrill of the battle royale mode. This has resulted in them trying out different movements and drills on the training grounds that can help them improve.

However, users often overlook something as basic as the sensitivity settings. Specific tweaks can help them have better aim and control over their sprays, eventually helping them get more 'Chicken Dinners.'

Setting up different sensitivity settings in BGMI

1) Camera Sensitivity

Different options in Camera Sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

Camera Sensitivity is listed under the On-Screen Sensitivity section of the game. The Perfect Camera Sensitivity settings enable gamers to use the in-game eye button in their layout to take a 360-degree view of their milieu.

Here is a guide on setting up the ideal Camera Sensitivity settings:

3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent

1st person No scope: 230-250 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent

2x Scope: 33-45 percent

3x Scope: 34-45 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent

6x Scope: 19-24 percent

8x Scope: 16-22 percent

2) ADS Sensitivity

Values of ADS Sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

The ideal Aim Down Sight (ADS) Sensitivity settings help players get better control over gun recoil while spraying down opponents. Most professionals generally have higher Gyroscope Sensitivity to complement lower ADS Sensitivity.

Here is how BGMI users can set up the various values of ADS Sensitivity options:

3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent

1st Person No Scope: 105-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent

2x Scope: 3 percent

3x Scope: 24-28 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-22 percent

8x Scope: 24-28 percent

3) Gyroscope Sensitivity

Changing gyroscope sensitivity options in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Gyroscopes help gamers adjust their aim by tilting their devices. It has been noted that those using gyroscopes can shift from one target to another quickly and have better control of their sprays when compared to others.

Here is a look at how Battlegrounds Mobile India users can tweak the Gyroscope Sensitivity settings:

3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent

2x Scope: 350-400 percent

3x Scope: 320-350 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 280-350 percent

6x Scope: 120-140 percent

8x Scope: 84-88 percent

Ideal graphics settings BGMI players can set for better Battle Royale gaming experience

Graphics settings play a significant role in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Those who have found the ideal graphics settings have easily spotted enemies and taken them down. Furthermore, perfect graphics settings can help reduce lag.

Here is a look at the graphics settings that can help gamers experience the game better:

Graphics: So Smooth (for low-end devices), Smooth

Frame Rate: High

Style: Colorful

Anti-Aliasing: Close

Colorblind Mode: Normal

Brightness: 150%

Auto-Adjust Graphics: Disable

Once they find the best sensitivity and graphics, users will see improvements in their gameplay as they can get more kills and survive longer in matches.

Note: The article represents the author's views only.

