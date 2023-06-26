5 best loot spots on the BGMI Nusa map

BGMI is a popular gaming title developed by the renowned gaming studio Krafon and has a few unique maps. The most recent patch added a new one called Nusa to facilitate more intense battles. This map is much smaller compared to the classic ones. Nusa has a lot of fantastic locations to land in, but it can be confusing for players to choose the best spots to get more kills and loot.

With just 32 gamers playing on this map, it's critical to land in areas with better items and weapons so you can start taking out enemies right away. This article discusses the five best spots for looting on BGMI's Nusa map.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Shipyard and four other great loot spots on Nusa map in BGMI

5) Telepak Town

Telepak Town is one of the largest areas on the Nusa map. You will find a lot of big and small buildings here with plenty of loot in them. This is why you should expect a few enemies to land with you in this location. With a good set of strategies, you can rapidly take them down and move out to other areas.

After gathering enough loot, you can advance toward locations like Science Center from Telepak Town and attempt third-party attacks. You can also use the zipline available on this site to get from one area to another fast.

4) Regal Resort

Regal Resort is a superb location for players to visit on the Nusa map and explore significant elements. You can easily find good loot and vehicles to rotate to the safe zone and eliminate opponents in this place.

The area has various small compounds and two-story buildings to keep an eye on enemy movement and attempt to eliminate them. This location also has a swimming pool where you can get a boost to your movement speed and fill up the healing bar.

3) Shipyard

Shipyard is located on the border of the Nusa map. Players that are pushing rank and prioritize cautious gameplay in the early stages of a game can land in this location. Shipyard has many warehouses and containers to explore.

Additionally, there is plenty of ammo in the region, as well as other valuable things, like grenades and healing items. After getting enough loot, you can use different vehicles parked on the road to get to the safe zone.

2) Flame Village

Flame Village is situated in the center of Nusa. It is another BGMI location that attracts various players who battle against each other to be the ultimate survivor.

The location has a main building with a lot of rooms where you can easily get your desired weapons and utilities. This building also has a shopping center where you can use coins to redeem various valuable items.

1) Science Center

Science Center is one of the primary hot drops on BGMI's Nusa map. At least three to four enemy teams will land nearby, and you can engage in quick gunfights with them to get more kills and increase your F/D ratio. This location allows you to quickly get your hands on weapons and armor so you can defeat your rivals.

The area has two floors and a terrace filled with plenty of loot. You can find our preferred weapons with scopes and attachments there. The location is a great landing spot for players who prefer playing aggressively and are looking for quick kills in BGMI.

