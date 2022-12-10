BGMI 2.3 update: Is an update being released in December 2022?

PUBG Mobile received its much-awaited 2.3 update in November 2022, while BGMI has not received a new patch since July. It has been more than four months since MeitY (The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) blocked Battlegrounds Mobile India, and there is still no official information available regarding its return. As of this writing, Krafton is yet to offer an unban date for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

As BGMI struggles to survive after its removal from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, its global variant, PUBG Mobile, has received its 2.4 beta update. This means the latter title will see the release of the next version patch in January 2023.

Krafton's recent optimistic statement has sparked curiosity among fans regarding the 2.3 update's potential release for BGMI in December. However, judging by how things have been, it seems unlikely.

BGMI is unlikely to receive patch update like 2.3 version anytime soon

The launch of any update is dependent upon the unban of BGMI, which seems unlikely at the moment (Image via Sportskeeda)

Many fans are hopeful of Battlegrounds Mobile India's return to the nation, but one cannot ascertain the unban date due to the absence of any proper announcement from the developers' side. Similarly, without Krafton's word, the game will not receive any patch update.

Since the game is still unavailable on the India-specific Play Store and App Store, the developers are focusing on resuming the game's services in the country rather than rolling out a new update. Still, a few days back, the game underwent a maintenance break that lasted 30 minutes.

Krafton did not disclose any details regarding this break. Hence, one should not associate the maintenance with the launch of a patch update like the 2.3 version for PUBG. Another reason for not getting one's hopes up is that the game will still need authentication on Google Play and App Store for the rollout, which can't happen until the title returns to those platforms.

The game will have to get unblocked in India for that to happen, which at the moment seems very unlikely. Thus, it would be safe to say that a new patch isn't being released in December 2022.

That said, some influencers like Technical Guruji, Sardarji YT, Spero, and more have speculated about the game being unbanned at the end of December or the start of January. At the same time, others have suggested the comeback might happen in the first half of 2023. However, since there's no official word on this, the future of the title remains uncertain.

Avoid any fake download links for BGMI 2.3 update

Players should avoid unreliable download links for the Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.3 APK (Image via Sportskeeda)

As the game has not received any updates and is unlikely to get one soon, many websites are listing fake download links to get visitors and clicks. These links do not work. Some sites provide access to modified APK clients disguised as BGMI 2.3 or 2.2 patch updates, downloading which can have detrimental repercussions.

Hence, it is wise to avoid any links that are unofficial and dubious. Otherwise, players might end up installing malware on their devices alongside the modified Battlegrounds Mobile India APK. This will risk the data security of the device and will also lead to in-game bans, as the installation of modified apps from unauthorized sources is illegal, according to Krafton's policies.

Poll : 0 votes