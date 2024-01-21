BGMI 3.0 update expected release date and features

Mobile gamers across India are eagerly waiting for the release of the new BGMI 3.0 update. While the ongoing 2.9 update (featuring the Frozen Kingdom-themed mode) has been massively successful, users are looking forward to playing the new Shadow Force theme mode which is already live in the game's global variant - PUBG Mobile 3.0 update.

The new update is also expected to introduce plenty of other exciting features that will change the dynamics of the game and provide players with an improved BR gaming experience.

When is the BGMI 3.0 update expected to be released?

The upcoming 3.0 update is set to be the first major update that Battlegrounds Mobile India receives in 2024. BGMI players around the country can expect the update to be released sometime between January 23 and January 27, 2024. However, based on estimates, the most likely date of release of the BGMI 3.0 update in the Indian variant is January 25, 2024.

Similar to the 2.9 update, the 3.0 update is expected to be released first on Android, followed by iOS. The expected timings are 8:00 am (Android) and 1:00 pm (iOS) on the aforementioned date.

The new A4 Royale Pass is already live in the game and the ongoing season, Cycle 5 Season 14, is scheduled to end on February 14, 2024. Since all the latest updates have appeared in the title a few days before the new season's arrival, the timeframe mentioned above has been calculated accordingly. The seven-week gap between the arrival of the two updates has also been taken into consideration.

In addition, the teasers regarding the forthcoming BGMI 3.0 update are available on the title's official Instagram page, highlighting the game's upcoming release.

However, during the 2.9 update's release, the release date and time were adjusted according to Krafton's requirements. Hence, gamers should wait for the official announcement regarding the update's release date instead of putting all their faith in the predicted timeframe mentioned earlier.

What are the expected features for the upcoming BGMI 3.0 update?

Similar to the previous updates, the BGMI 3.0 update is expected to follow the norm of bringing the same features as that of the PUBG Mobile 3.0 update.

Here are some of the new features that are expected to be included in the 3.0 version of the game:

Shadow Force theme mode - New weapon Shadow Blade (popularly known as Katana), along with its abilities and cooldown system. New systems - Skythether Hook, Proxy Scout, Respawn Battle, and shadow outposts.

- New weapon Shadow Blade (popularly known as Katana), along with its abilities and cooldown system. New systems - Skythether Hook, Proxy Scout, Respawn Battle, and shadow outposts. Payload updates and introduction of World of Wonder mode

Classic Mode updates - New bolt Action Sniper characteristic - Bullet Penetration, Healing while driving, and Control Improvements.

The update will also see the release of a new season, Cycle 6 Season 16, and the continuation of the A4 Royale Pass.