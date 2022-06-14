BGMI C2S6 Month 12 Royale Pass (RP) release date, price, and all you need to know

Krafton adds several new items to BGMI at periodic intervals to enhance the battle royale experience. However, the monthly RPs that offer new rewards are something that every player looks forward to.

Currently, a new Royal Pass arrives in the game at an interval of four weeks. Players can purchase the Royale Pass to add cosmetics to their inventory.

When will BGMI players get to see the Month 12 Royale Pass in the game?

The ongoing Month 11 Hidden Hunters Royale Pass will conclude on 17 June, and the RP section will be locked on 18 June. The Month 12 Royale Pass will be rolled out on 19 June at 5.30 am IST.

Following the norm of previous RPs, the upcoming Month 12 RP in BGMI will be available in two variants. The basic Elite Pass variant can be purchased for 360 UC, and the superior Elite Pass Plus variant will have a price of 960 UC. Those who have purchased the Month 11 RP can avail a 60 UC discount coupon when purchasing the new RP.

The new M12 RP will last for four weeks, and every week will offer exclusive weekly missions. Completing these missions along with the daily missions will enable players to get RP points that can be used to rank up and earn rewards.

The Month 12 Royale Pass will also contain a mini-adventure arcade game that will help players get their hands on cosmetics from previous seasons.

What are the new rewards available in the C2S6 Month 12 Royale Pass for BGMI players?

The upcoming Cycle 2 Season 6 Month 12 RP is based on the Toy World theme. It is set to bring along various new cosmetics and items that players can use to expand their in-game inventory.

While the paid RP tab will contain numerous themed rewards, the free RP section will contain a few rewards for players who cannot afford to purchase the Royale Pass.

Here's a look at the rewards available in the upcoming Toy World RP:

RP Rank 1: Captain Happy Set and Crimson Flamegun Mosin Nagant

RP Rank 5: Captain Happy Cover

RP Rank 10: Stellar Sense Backpack

RP Rank 15: RP Avatar (M1), Spacecraft Stun Grenade, and Grasp Victory Emote (available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 20: Spacecraft Ornament and Candle Alert Parachute (available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 23: Extreme Outlayer Cover (available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 25: Extreme Outlayer Set (available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 30: Fearlands Plane Finish and Over Here Emote

RP Rank 35: Cake Feast Win94 (available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 40: Happy Times AUG

RP Rank 48: High Elf Cover

RP Rank 50: High Elf Set

Users can also unlock these rank rewards by purchasing RP rank up cards (each card costs 1000 UC) and level up 10 RP levels at once.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far