BGMI Dragon Ball Super Prize Path: How to play, all rewards, and more

By Raunak Bose
Modified Jun 10, 2024 00:07 IST
bgmi dragon ball super prize path
Goku in the event (Image via Krafton)

The BGMI Dragon Ball Super Prize Path event is a brand-new collaboration from Krafton. You can participate in this event from June 7, 2024, at 5:30 am, through August 1, 2024, at 5:29 am. Like all other Prize Path events that have come before, you will need to spend real money to participate in it.

This article will offer everything you need to know to play in the BGMI Dragon Ball Super Prize Path event, including all the rules you need to follow and the rewards you can obtain after completing all the missions in it.

How to play in the BGMI Dragon Ball Super Prize Path event

Vegito in the event (Image via Krafton)

You will need 900 UC to participate in the new Dragon Ball Super Prize Path event. You can then follow these steps to unlock the new inclusion:

  • Click on the arrow above the “Play and Win” button.
  • Click on the orange Prize Path slide.
  • Then, click on Unlock Prize Path. This will deduct 900 UC from your account.

All rewards available in the BGMI Dragon Ball Super Prize Path event

You can earn the following rewards by participating in the BGMI Dragon Ball Super Prize Path event:

  • Future Trunks Style Set and Future Trunks Style Hair at level 1
  • Shenron Gift and Vegeta Graffiti at level 2
  • Son Goku Gift and Son Goku Graffiti at level 3
  • Dragon Ball Super Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 4
  • Dragon Ball Super Favorites Selection Crate at level 5
  • Shenron Gift and Vegeta Graffiti at level 6
  • Son Goku Gift and Son Goku Graffiti at level 7
  • Dragon Ball Super Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 8
  • Vegeta Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 9
  • Dragon Ball Super Outfit Selection Crate at level 10
  • Dragon Ball Super Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 11
  • Son Goku Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 12
  • Four-Star Dragon Ball Ornament at level 13
  • Dragon Ball Super Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 14
  • Dragon Ball Super Parachute at level 15
  • Vegeta Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 16
  • Son Goku Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 17
  • Vegeta Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 18
  • Son Goku Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 19
  • Piccolo Character Set, Ultimate Gohan Character Set, Frieza Character Set, or Bulma Character Set at level 20
  • Red Ribbon Army - SKS at level 21
  • Dragon Ball Super Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 22
  • Vegeta Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 23
  • Son Goku Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 24
  • Dragon Ball Super Voice Pack Selection Crate at level 25
  • Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta Gift and Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta Graffiti at level 26
  • Super Saiyan Blue Goku Gift and Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta Graffiti at level 27
  • Vegeto Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 28
  • Modification Material Piece at level 29
  • Shenron DP - 28 (Lv. 1) at level 30
  • Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta Gift and Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta Graffiti at level 31
  • Super Saiyan Blue Goku Gift and Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta Graffiti at level 32
  • Vegeto Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 33
  • Modification Material Piece at level 34
  • Dragon Ball Super Favorites Selection Crate 2 at level 35
  • Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta Gift and Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta Graffiti at level 36
  • Super Saiyan Blue Goku Gift and Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta Graffiti at level 37
  • Vegeto Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 38
  • Modification Material Piece at level 39
  • Son Goku Character Set, Vegito Character Set, or Vegeta Character Set at level 40

Rewards available in the BGMI Dragon Ball Super Prize Path Gallery

Goku in the event (Image via Krafton)

Once you collect all 12 rewards from the BGMI Dragon Ball Super Prize Path event crates (all Goku, Vegito, and Vegeta forms), you can collect the following bonuses:

  • Dragon Ball Super Collaboration Avatar
  • Dragon Ball Super Collaboration Frame
  • Dragon Ball Super Collaboration Social Player Card
  • Dragon Ball Super Collaboration Sticker

