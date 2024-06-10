BGMI Dragon Ball Super Prize Path: How to play, all rewards, and more

The BGMI Dragon Ball Super Prize Path event is a brand-new collaboration from Krafton. You can participate in this event from June 7, 2024, at 5:30 am, through August 1, 2024, at 5:29 am. Like all other Prize Path events that have come before, you will need to spend real money to participate in it.

This article will offer everything you need to know to play in the BGMI Dragon Ball Super Prize Path event, including all the rules you need to follow and the rewards you can obtain after completing all the missions in it.

How to play in the BGMI Dragon Ball Super Prize Path event

Vegito in the event (Image via Krafton)

You will need 900 UC to participate in the new Dragon Ball Super Prize Path event. You can then follow these steps to unlock the new inclusion:

Click on the arrow above the “Play and Win” button.

Click on the orange Prize Path slide.

Then, click on Unlock Prize Path. This will deduct 900 UC from your account.

All rewards available in the BGMI Dragon Ball Super Prize Path event

You can earn the following rewards by participating in the BGMI Dragon Ball Super Prize Path event:

Future Trunks Style Set and Future Trunks Style Hair at level 1

Shenron Gift and Vegeta Graffiti at level 2

Son Goku Gift and Son Goku Graffiti at level 3

Dragon Ball Super Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 4

Dragon Ball Super Favorites Selection Crate at level 5

Shenron Gift and Vegeta Graffiti at level 6

Son Goku Gift and Son Goku Graffiti at level 7

Dragon Ball Super Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 8

Vegeta Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 9

Dragon Ball Super Outfit Selection Crate at level 10

Dragon Ball Super Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 11

Son Goku Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 12

Four-Star Dragon Ball Ornament at level 13

Dragon Ball Super Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 14

Dragon Ball Super Parachute at level 15

Vegeta Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 16

Son Goku Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 17

Vegeta Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 18

Son Goku Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 19

Piccolo Character Set, Ultimate Gohan Character Set, Frieza Character Set, or Bulma Character Set at level 20

Red Ribbon Army - SKS at level 21

Dragon Ball Super Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 22

Vegeta Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 23

Son Goku Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 24

Dragon Ball Super Voice Pack Selection Crate at level 25

Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta Gift and Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta Graffiti at level 26

Super Saiyan Blue Goku Gift and Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta Graffiti at level 27

Vegeto Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 28

Modification Material Piece at level 29

Shenron DP - 28 (Lv. 1) at level 30

Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta Gift and Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta Graffiti at level 31

Super Saiyan Blue Goku Gift and Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta Graffiti at level 32

Vegeto Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 33

Modification Material Piece at level 34

Dragon Ball Super Favorites Selection Crate 2 at level 35

Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta Gift and Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta Graffiti at level 36

Super Saiyan Blue Goku Gift and Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta Graffiti at level 37

Vegeto Crate Single Draw Voucher and 50 AG at level 38

Modification Material Piece at level 39

Son Goku Character Set, Vegito Character Set, or Vegeta Character Set at level 40

Rewards available in the BGMI Dragon Ball Super Prize Path Gallery

Goku in the event (Image via Krafton)

Once you collect all 12 rewards from the BGMI Dragon Ball Super Prize Path event crates (all Goku, Vegito, and Vegeta forms), you can collect the following bonuses:

Dragon Ball Super Collaboration Avatar

Dragon Ball Super Collaboration Frame

Dragon Ball Super Collaboration Social Player Card

Dragon Ball Super Collaboration Sticker

