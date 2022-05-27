BGMI guide: How to use Mechanized Barrier in Core Circle

Like other significant patches in BGMI, the latest 2.0 update has brought along a new Month 11 Royale Pass. It has a tenure of four weeks and is set to be live in the game until mid-June.

Each week offers new dedicated RP missions to both RP and non-RP players, which will hand them RP points that they can use to rank up and receive rewards upon completion.

Following the conclusion of Week 1, the Week 2 missions have arrived in the game. Users have already begun completing familiar tasks but need guidance on one particular mission.

What steps do BGMI players need to follow to use the Mechanized Barrier in Core Circle?

The Week 2 missions of the M11 Hidden Hunters Royale Pass were unlocked yesterday (26 May). Several tasks incorporated in the list are familiar and repetitive.

However, the mission of using the Mechanized Barrier in Core Circle 15 times has appeared for the first time in BGMI.

To complete the task 15 times, BGMI gamers need to follow a few simple steps and earn 75 RP points:

They need to play a ranked classic mode match on the new Core Circle themed mode Erangel.

Players are then required to drop at any Defensive Fortresses.

They need to equip themselves with weapons and kill any lurking enemy.

Finally, users must go near the Mechanized Barriers located on the platform and click on the 'Open' button for the barriers to rise. Each Defensive Fortress contains four Mechanized Barriers. 12 Mechanized Barriers can be opened in the three Defensive Fortress spawning in a single match.

List of available missions in Week 2 of BGMI's Month 11 RP

With EZ License Card holders getting access to the Week 2 missions last week, new Royale Pass holders and non-RP gamers have followed suit this week.

A total of 12 missions are exclusive for Week 2, and individuals can earn up to 1225 total RP points this week.

Here's a look at the Month 11 Week 2 missions, along with the obtainable RP points.

100 RP Points: Use Adrenaline Syringe 6 times in Classic mode.

Use Adrenaline Syringe 6 times in Classic mode. 75 RP Points: For every 100 minutes spent in Arena or Classic matches.

For every 100 minutes spent in Arena or Classic matches. 150 RP Points: Finish 16 enemies with Assault Rifles in Pochinki (Erangel) in Classic mode.

Finish 16 enemies with Assault Rifles in Pochinki (Erangel) in Classic mode. 75 RP Points: Finish four enemies with M24 in Classic mode.

Finish four enemies with M24 in Classic mode. 75 RP Points: Use the Mechanized Barrier 15 times in Core Circle.

Use the Mechanized Barrier 15 times in Core Circle. 75 RP Points: Blast open the doors of the Secret Room 5 times in Classic mode - Livik.

Blast open the doors of the Secret Room 5 times in Classic mode - Livik. 75 RP Points: Finish ten enemies with SKS in Classic mode.

Finish ten enemies with SKS in Classic mode. 100 RP Points: Pickup Smoke Grenade in 16 matches in Classic mode.

Pickup Smoke Grenade in 16 matches in Classic mode. 75 RP Points: In Classic mode, win three games while equipping Spetznaz Helmet (Level 3) with teammates.

In Classic mode, win three games while equipping Spetznaz Helmet (Level 3) with teammates. 75 RP Points: Give 24 Likes to teammates.

Give 24 Likes to teammates. 75 RP Points: Win 20 times in Arena mode.

Win 20 times in Arena mode. 75 RP Points: Complete 12 matches with friends in Arena mode.

With the Week 2 missions available in the game, new BGMI Royale Pass holders are eagerly waiting for the Week 3 assignments to be released for them as well.

