BGMI gyroscope guide: Best sensitivity, how to use, and more

BGMI, also known as Battlegrounds Mobile India, is a tactical shooter game where your aim makes a lot of difference in your gameplay experience. While practice helps a player climb above the rest of the competition, there are tools that you cannot sleep on to do so. The gyroscope is an important part of BGMI, and if you want to master it, you have come to the right place.

This article will walk you through everything you need to know about the gyroscope in this game.

What is gyroscope in BGMI?

Artwork for the game (Image via Krafton)

A gyroscope is a tool that allows you to sustain angular momentum and orientation. In this game, you can tap into your mobile device’s gyroscope to control your aim by tilting your phone.

Normally, you would use your fingers to move around and adjust your aim. With the help of the gyroscope, you can adjust your aim by tilting your phone in whichever direction you prefer.

Best BGMI gyroscope sensitivity for no recoil

Sensitivity settings are quite subjective. It is always better to spend some time in the training ground and set a sensitivity that suits your playstyle. However, if you want something to start with, we have a few standard settings.

Customized gyroscope sensitivity (All measurements are in percentage)

We have tested this sensitivity on an iPhone 11 Pro Max. The experience might vary depending on your mobile device.

Third Person Perspective (TPP ) No Scope: 350

350 First Person Perspective (FPP) No Scope: 350

350 Red Dot, Holographic, and Aim Assist: 400

400 2x Scope: 400

400 3x Scope and Winchester 94: 253

253 4x Scope and VSS: 252

252 6x Scope: 130

130 8x Scope: 112

If these sensitivities don't help you play well, try one of the following.

Low sensitivity for your gyroscope

TPP No Scope: 80

80 FPP No Scope: 76

76 Red Dot, Holographic, and Aim Assist: 72

72 2x Scope: 60

60 3x Scope and Winchester 94: 50

50 4x Scope and VSS: 40

40 6x Scope: 34

34 8x Scope: 28

Medium sensitivity for your gyroscope

This is the default gyroscope sensitivity that your game will automatically provide you once you turn on the gyroscope in BGMI:

TPP No Scope: 100

100 FPP No Scope: 95

95 Red Dot, Holographic, and Aim Assist: 90

90 2x Scope: 75

75 3x Scope and Winchester 94: 62

62 4x Scope and VSS: 50

50 6x Scope: 42

42 8x Scope: 35

High sensitivity for your gyroscope

TPP No Scope: 120

120 FPP No Scope: 114

114 Red Dot, Holographic, and Aim Assist: 108

108 2x Scope: 90

90 3x Scope and Winchester 94: 75

75 4x Scope and VSS: 60

60 6x Scope: 50

50 8x Scope: 42

How to master gyroscope in BGMI

Spending time in training ground will help you improve your aim (Image via Krafton)

Mastering anything in this game requires hours of practice. As the saying goes – Practice makes a man perfect – irrespective of gender, you can become a master of your tools with only sheer determination and lots of practice.

What is the best gyroscope mode in BGMI?

You can choose one of the following modes for your gyroscope:

Off

Scope on

Always on

The first one is self-explanatory. Keeping your gyroscope on Scope on mode will allow you to adjust your aim only when you open your scope to look at a target with your ADS.

We advise you to try Scope on mode before switching to Always on mode. This will help you get your feet wet before you dive into the deeper end of the pool.

How to turn on the gyroscope in BGMI

You will have to click on Settings. Then, go to Sensitivity. Under this section, click on Gyroscope and click on the mode you want to play with – Scope on or Always on.

How to turn off gyroscope in BGMI

Make sure your device is cool while practicing (Image via Sportskeeda || Krafton)

It is fairly simple to turn off the gyroscope feature in this game. Just set the mode to Off. This will turn off the gyroscope in your game.