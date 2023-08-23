BGMI LAN BGMS Season 2: Updated points table after Play-offs Day 1

Following the successful conclusion of Super Weekend 2, the BGMI LAN event BGMS Season 2 has entered its penultimate stage: the Play-offs. All the 16 teams featuring in the Play-offs round will have one last chance to qualify for the Grand Finals once they play today's matches. Because of the high stakes, the round will be closely followed by millions of viewers.

Fans and esports enthusiasts can watch their idols live in action on Star Sports 1 and Rooter at 9:30 pm IST.

BGMI Masters Series 2023: Match results and updated points table (Play-offs Day 1)

Day 1 of the Play-offs in BGMS Season 2 proved to be a day full of highlights, as some BGMI esports players showcased sheer gun power, and utility usage, while others focused on securing points with their great game sense and proper knowledge of zones.

Here's a look at the top teams that bagged chicken dinners, along with their finish count:

Match 1 - Erangel - Team Velocity with six eliminations

Match 2 - Sanhok - Enigma Gaming with two eliminations

Match 3 - Miramar - Team 8Bit with 10 eliminations

Here's where the 24 BGMI esports teams are currently stationed on the points table at the end of Play-offs Day 1:

Team 8Bit (43 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Gods Reign (39 points) Medal Esports (32 points) Enigma Gaming (31 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) WSB Gaming (31 points) Orange Rock Esports (29 points) Team X Spark (28 points) Team Velocity (27 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Team Orangutan (25 points) Numen Gaming (21 points) Lucknow Giants (21 points) Chemin Esports (18 points) Gladiators Esports (8 points) Team Soul (8 points) Entity Gaming (6 points) One Blade Esports (6 points)

For those unaware, the top 12 teams on the points table after the conclusion of the Play-offs round, will book slots for the Grand Finals of BGMI Masters Series 2023. They will join the likes of Global Esports, Team Insane Esports, Blind Esports, and Marcos Gaming. These teams have already qualified for the Grand Finals after their top 4 finish in the combined points table of Launch Week and the two Super Weekends.

With Team 8Bit and Gods Reign almost securing spots in the Grand Finals, it remains to be seen if they go for an all-out, aggressive approach tonight. Their strategy will likely dictate the result of the matches, so the other teams will be looking to eliminate them early on.

All eyes will be on crowd-favorite sides like Team SouL and Gladiators Esports (currently posited outside the Top 12). BGMI fans across the country will be hoping that their favorite teams live up to expectations and overcome adversity to qualify for the Grand Finals.