BGMI LAN Event BGMS 2023: Updated points table after the conclusion of League Week 1

League Week 1 of the ongoing BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2023 ended with a bang, as several teams put in incredible performances and booked their places for Super Weekend 1 (which begins on August 11, 2023). The points accumulated in Super Weekend 1 will be added to those of Launch Week and Super Weekend 2 to determine the teams set to play the Grand Finals.

Esports lovers can watch their idols in action on the virtual battlegrounds on Star Sports 1 and Rooter from 9:30 PM IST.

BGMI Masters Series 2023: Match results and updated points table (League Week 1 Day 4)

The final matchday (Day 4) of the League Week 1 saw the top BGMI esports teams (segregated into three groups) battle it out in three blisteringly intense matches en route to Super Weekend 1. All the matches had different winners.

Here's an overview of the winners, along with the number of finishes they obtained:

Match 1 - Group B vs C (Erangel) - Team X Spark with 12 kills

Match 2 - Group A vs C (Sahok) - Blind Esports with 17 kills

Match 3 - Group A vs C (Erangel) - Global Esports with 19 kills

Here's an overview of the points table after the conclusion of League Week 1:

Chemin Esports (113 points, together with two Chicken Dinners) Blind Esports (106 points, together with two Chicken Dinners) Numen Gaming (100 points, together with two Chicken Dinners) Orange Rock Esports (99 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Global Esports (83 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Marcos Gaming (83 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Team Soul (74 points) Team 8Bit (73 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Gods Reign (73 points) Team X Spark (72 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Enigma Gaming (65 points) Team Insane Esports (64 points) Team Orangutan (60 points) One Blade Esports (59 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Gladiator Esports (59 points) Medal Esports (56 points) GodLike Esports (54 points) Revenant Esports (53 points) WSB Gaming (51 points) Team Spy (51 points) Team Velocity (41 points) Entity Gaming (34 points) Lucknow Giants (32 points) True Rippers (13 points)

Out of all the teams, Global Esports showed the most consistency as they jumped 11 places on the points table to secure a top-five finish at the end of League Week 1.

Meanwhile, crowd-favorite BGMI sides like GodLike Esports, Revenant Esports, and Team Velocity failed to reach the top 16 and will be absent from Super Weekend 1. They will have to put in dominant performances in League Week 2 to qualify for Super Weekend 2 and give themselves a chance to progress to the Grand Finals of BGMI Masters Series Season 2.

BGMS 2023: Schedule for Day 1 of Super Weekend

As mentioned earlier, the top 16 teams from League Week 1 will feature in Super Weekend 1's matches starting August 11, 2023. Three matches are scheduled for the day.

Here's a look at the matches:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

It remains to be seen which BGMI esports teams can accumulate the most points at this point in the tournament.