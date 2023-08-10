BGMI LAN Event BGMS 2023: Updated points table after League Week 1 Day 3

Six matchdays have concluded in the ongoing BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) LAN event in Delhi. The tournament has already shattered records in terms of viewership as millions have flocked to their streaming devices to watch the best esports players accumulate points for their respective teams and help them qualify for the next stages.

Esports enthusiasts can catch their favorite stars in action on Star Sports 1 and Rooter.

BGMI Masters Series 2023: Match results and updated points table (League Week 1 Day 3)

All the participating BGMI esports teams (segregated into three groups) took part in matches on Day 3 of the League Week 1. Each match had different winners. Here's an overview of the winners, along with the number of eliminations they obtained:

Match 1 - Group A vs C (Erangel) - Chemin Esports with 15 kills

Match 2 - Group A vs C (Sahok) - Numen Gaming with seven kills

Match 3 - Group B vs C (Miramar) - Team 8bit with six kills

Here's an in-depth look at the updated points table after Day 3 of League Week 1:

Chemin Esports (108 points, together with two Chicken Dinners) Numen Gaming (83 points, together with two Chicken Dinners) Marcos Gaming (77 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Orange Rock Esports (68 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Team Soul (67 points) Team 8Bit (62 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Team Insane Esports (60 points) Enigma Gaming (55 points) Gladiator Esports (54 points) One Blade Esports (53 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Blind Esports (52 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Medal Esports (50 points) Gods Reign (47 points) Team Orangutan (46 points) WSB Gaming (43 points) Global Esports (34 points) GodLike Esports (34 points) Team Velocity (33 points) Team Spy (32 points) Team X Spark (27 points) Lucknow Giants (21 points) Revenant Esports (21 points) Entity Gaming (15 points) True Rippers (7 points)

Chemin Esports, Numen Gaming, and Orange Rock Esports showed no mercy to their opponents and maintained their impeccable form on Day 3. Crowd-favorite BGMI player Regaltos took to the battlefield for the first time for Team 8bit, and the side instantly showed progress.

However, teams like Revenant Esports, Entity Gaming, and True Rippers seem to have lost their touch as they failed to put in good performances. Their fans will be hoping that the players can somehow overturn their fortunes and secure a top-16 spot when the League Week 1 matches conclude.

BGMS schedule for final matchday of League Week 1

The BGMS action has got the BGMI esports community buzzing. League Week 1's final matchday will begin tonight at 9:30 PM IST.

Day 4 (August 10)

Erangel - Group B vs C

Miramar - Group A vs C

Erangel - Group A vs C

With just three matches left before the conclusion of League Week 1, it remains to be seen if any BGMI team currently placed outside the top 16 will book their seats in Super Weekend 1.