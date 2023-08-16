BGMI LAN Event BGMS 2023: Updated points table after League Week 2 Day 2

The second and final League Week matches of the ongoing BGMI tournament BGMS 2023 have left fans at the edge of their seats. All the 24 participating teams are giving their best to qualify for Super Weekend 2, which will, in turn, help them book spots in the Grand Finals of the prestigious event.

BGMI esports fans across the country can watch the live broadcast of League Week 2 Day 3 tonight on Star Sports 1 and Rooter at 9.30 PM IST.

BGMI Masters Series 2023: Match results and updated points table (League Week 2 Day 2)

The participating BGMI esports teams in Day 2 of League Week 2 were divided into three groups.

Here's an overview of the teams that grabbed chicken dinners, along with the number of finishes:

Match 1 - Group B vs C (Erangel) - Team Insane Esports with 13 eliminations

Match 2 - Group A vs C (Miramar) - Entity Gaming with 11 eliminations

Match 3 - Group A vs C (Erangel) - Orange Rock Esports with 11 eliminations

Here's where the 24 BGMI esports teams are placed on the updated points table after Day 2 of League Week 2:

Team Velocity (62 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Team Insane Esports (59 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Gladiator Esports (53 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) GodLike Esports (48 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Entity Gaming (47 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Orange Rock Esports (37 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Team Orangutan (37 points) Marcos Gaming (36 points) Gods Reign (36 points) Medal Esports (33 points) Team 8Bit (33 points) True Rippers (33 points) Lucknow Giants (32 points) Revenant Esports (28 points) Team X Spark (26 points) Team Soul (24 points) Global Esports (21 points) WSB Gaming (20 points) Blind Esports (20 points) Enigma Gaming (18 points) Numen Gaming (18 points) Chemin Esports (17 points) Team Spy (17 points) One Blade Esports (7 points)

Team Velocity and Chemin Esports seem to be on the opposite sides of the spectrum in terms of momentum and performance. The former are currently placed on the top of the points table after missing out on Super Weekend 1. Meanwhile, the latter have gone off-track as they are failing to replicate their performances from League Week 1.

On the other hand, Team Insane Esports, Gladiator Esports, and OR Esports have showed consistency and are expected to dominate the lobby in matchday 3 and 4 of League Week 2.

For those unaware, Blind Esports, Team Insane Esports, Global Esports, and Gladiator Esports have already cemented their spots for Super Weekend 2 after they finished in the top four positions in the recently concluded Super Weekend 1. It remains to be seen if Blind Esports and Global Esports will stage comebacks tonight and make it tougher for their opponents to qualify for Super Weekend 2.