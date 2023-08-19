BGMI LAN Event BGMS 2023: Updated points table after Super Weekend 2 Day 1

Following the conclusion of League Week 2, the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2023 has entered its business end. The all-important Super Weekend 2 has begun with a bang, with the 16 qualified teams battling it out to earn crucial points en route to the Grand Finals. The action will continue on August 19, 2023, as the participants tread on the virtual battlegrounds again at 9:30 pm IST.

Fans can tune in to Star Sports 1 or Rooter to catch their favorite players in action.

BGMI Masters Series 2023: Match results and updated points table (Super Weekend 2 Day 1)

Day 1 of Super Weekend 2 saw the participating teams battling in fierce matches on Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar.

Here's an overview of the BGMI sides that bagged chicken dinners, along with their finish count:

Match 1 - Erangel - WSB Gaming with six eliminations

Match 2 - Sanhok - Team Orangutan with 12 eliminations

Match 3 - Miramar - Global Esports with 14 eliminations

Here's where the 24 BGMI esports teams are posited on the updated points table after Day 1 of Super Weekend 2:

Global Esports (201 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Team Insane Esports (193 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Marcos Gaming (173 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Blind Esports (163 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Medal Esports (158 points) Team 8Bit (149 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Gladiator Esports (143 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Enigma Gaming (143 points) Gods Reign (142 points) Team Soul (127 points) Numen Gaming (127 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Team Orangutan (126 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Orange Rock Esports (125 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Chemin Esports (121 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Team X Spark (116 points) One Blade Esports (85 points) WSB Gaming (75 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Entity Gaming (67 points) Revenant Esports (64 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Team Velocity (61 points) GodLike Esports (41 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Lucknow Giants (38 points) Team Spy (23 points) True Rippers (22 points)

Global Esports dominated the lobby as they overtook Team Insane Esports in the overall points table.

With GodLike Esports, Revenant Esports, Team Spy, and True Rippers already out of the tournament, it remains to be seen if Team Velocity, Lucknow Giants, Entity Gaming, and WSB Gaming can stage comebacks to qualify for the Grand Finals of the prestigious BGMI LAN event in Delhi.

Meanwhile, fans of Team X Spark and One Blade Esports will be hoping that the aforementioned teams fail to overtake them in the overall points table.