BGMI LAN tournament BGMS 2023: Updated points table after the conclusion of League Week 2

The ongoing BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2023 has got the entire Indian gaming community buzzing with excitement. Despite illness hampering the flow of several players attending the event, they performed exceptionally for their respective sides. While the League Week 2's matches have concluded, Super Weekend 2 is all set to begin tonight at 9:30 pm.

The matches will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 and Rooter. This article will detail the final rankings and the qualified teams after the conclusion of League Week 2.

BGMI Masters Series 2023: Match results and updated points table (League Week 2 Day 4)

The final matchday of BGMI Masters Series 2023 League Week 2 witnessed all 24 participating teams tread on the battlegrounds together for the last time in Season 2. The superstars took part in three intense matches to grab bragging rights on Erangel and Sanhok.

Here are the teams that grabbed chicken dinners, alongside the number of finishes:

Match 1 - Group B vs C (Erangel) - Team 8bit with 11 eliminations.

Match 2 - Group A vs C (Sanhok) - Gods Reign with 8 eliminations.

Match 3 - Group A vs C (Erangel) - Enigma Gaming with 10 eliminations.

Here's a look at where the 24 BGMI esports teams finished on the updated points table at the end of Day 4 of League Week 2:

Team Velocity (107 points, together with two Chicken Dinners) Team Insane Esports (95 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Gladiator Esports (86 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Gods Reign (86 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Numen Gaming (82 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Team 8Bit (78 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) WSB Gaming (78 points) Entity Gaming (77 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Marcos Gaming (75 points) Team Orangutan (73 points) Enigma Gaming (67 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Lucknow Giants (61 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Medal Esports (61 points) Team Soul (61 points) GodLike Esports (59 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Orange Rock Esports (58 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Blind Esports (46 points) One Blade Esports (43 points) True Rippers (42 points) Chemin Esports (42 points) Global Esports (42 points) Team X Spark (42 points) Revenant Esports (34 points) Team Spy (32 points)

Crowd favorite sides like GodLike Esports, Revenant Esports, and Team X Spark failed to qualify for Super Weekend 2. Along with them, the team that showed great performances in Super Weekend 1, Chemin Esports, also failed to qualify.

For those unaware, only the top 12 teams made it to Super Weekend 2 along with Team Insane Esports, Gladiator Esports, Blind Esports, and Global Esports who had already booked their slots after finishing in the top 4 in Super Weekend 1.

As Super Weekend 2 begins tonight, all eyes will be on the players undergoing medical treatment after being plagued by fever. It remains to be seen which 16 BGMI esports teams eventually cement their places in the finals of BGMS 2023.